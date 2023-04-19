View all results for 'alt'
The Wombats Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American shows and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 19, 2023

English rockers The Wombats have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in September and October. In the coming months, The Wombats have festival performances in Europe and North America, including opening for Two Door Cinema Club in the UK in July.

When do The Wombats 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FIXYOURSELF. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Wombats Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 3
The Wombats at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

The Wombats All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 26
to
May 28
In Between Days Festival at Times Square Newcastle
Times Square Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
May 27
to
May 28
Neighbourhood Weekender at Victoria Park
Victoria Park Warrington, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green
Glasgow Green Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Two Door Cinema Club, The Wombats, The Vaccines, Sea Girls, and Baby Queen at Crystal Palace Park
Crystal Palace Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Festival Internacional de Benicassim at Festival Internacional de Benicassim (FIB)
Festival Internacional de Benicassim (FIB) Benicassim, Spain
Jul 14
The Wombats and Circa Waves at Millennium Square Leeds
Millennium Square Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Deichbrand Festival at Seeflughafen Cuxhaven/Nordholz
Seeflughafen Cuxhaven/Nordholz Cuxhaven, Germany
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Truck Festival at Hill Farm
Hill Farm Steventon, England, United Kingdom
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Y Not Festival at Pikehall
Pikehall Pikehall, England, United Kingdom
Sep 19
The Wombats at Regency Ballroom
Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Life is Beautiful at Downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 23
The Wombats at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 24
The Wombats at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 26
The Wombats at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 27
The Wombats at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 30
to
Oct 1
All Things Go Music Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Oct 2
The Wombats at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Oct 3
The Wombats at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 4
The Wombats at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Oct 6
The Wombats at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 7
The Wombats at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Wombats on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Wombats Zumic artist page.

The Wombats
