The Wonder Years Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Winter concerts with Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 1, 2022

The Wonder Years have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, The Hum Goes On Forever.

Twenty-nine new concerts are planned across North America from February into late March. The opening acts include fellow punk rockers Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove. Aaron West will be opening at least one show instead of Hot Mulligan, see full details below.

The Wonder Years Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 24
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

The Wonder Years All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 17
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Feb 18
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Feb 19
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Feb 21
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 22
The Wonder Years, Aaron West, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Aaron West, and Carly Cosgrove at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Feb 24
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Feb 25
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Feb 26
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Feb 28
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Mar 1
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Mar 3
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Mar 4
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at Tioga Sequoia Brewery
Tioga Sequoia Brewery Fresno, CA
Mar 5
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Mar 7
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Mar 8
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 9
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Mar 11
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Mar 12
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Mar 14
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Mar 15
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Mar 16
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 17
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at The Athenaeum Theatre
The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH
Mar 18
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Mar 20
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 22
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Mar 23
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Mar 24
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Mar 25
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at The Queen
The Queen Wilmington, DE
Mar 26
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove
The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove at The Queen
The Queen Wilmington, DE
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
2000 Trees 2023
2000 Trees 2023 at Upcote Farm
Upcote Farm Withington, England, United Kingdom
When do The Wonder Years 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Wonder Years on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Wonder Years Zumic artist page.

artists
The Wonder Years
genres
Alt Rock Emo Emo Rock Pop Punk
image for artist The Wonder Years
The Wonder Years
