The Wonder Years Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Wonder Years have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, The Hum Goes On Forever.

Twenty-nine new concerts are planned across North America from February into late March. The opening acts include fellow punk rockers Hot Mulligan, and Carly Cosgrove. Aaron West will be opening at least one show instead of Hot Mulligan, see full details below.

The Wonder Years All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Wonder Years 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Wonder Years on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

