The Wood Brothers Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Wood Brothers have added 2023 tour dates and details for a new album.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in May and June. The opening act for the new dates will be Shovels & Rope. The group return to touring later this month with opening act Taylor Ashton on select dates. They also have a couple of festival performances lined up.

When do The Wood Brothers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as Janaury 27. Presales for Artist, American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin January 26. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HEARTISTHEHERO. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Wood Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Wood Brothers on their social media accounts, as well as signing up for your local venue email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information and additional offers.

The band plans to release a new album on April 14 titled Heart is the Hero. For more music, news, and tour information about The Wood Brothers, check out their Zumic artist page.