The Wood Brothers Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Funky folk virtuosos amping up, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 25, 2023

The Wood Brothers have added 2023 tour dates and details for a new album.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in May and June. The opening act for the new dates will be Shovels & Rope. The group return to touring later this month with opening act Taylor Ashton on select dates. They also have a couple of festival performances lined up.

When do The Wood Brothers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as Janaury 27. Presales for Artist, American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin January 26. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HEARTISTHEHERO. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Wood Brothers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Wood Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 31
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Feb 1
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Feb 2
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton at Ventura Music Hall
Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA
Feb 3
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Feb 4
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton at Bally's Lake Tahoe
Bally's Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV
Feb 6
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton at Rio Theatre
Rio Theatre Santa Cruz, CA
Feb 8
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton at Midtown Music Hall
Midtown Music Hall Bend, OR
Feb 9
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 10
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton
The Wood Brothers and Taylor Ashton at Brown's Revolution Hall
Brown's Revolution Hall Troy, NY
Feb 24
The Wood Brothers, The Avett Brothers, and Turnpike Troubadours
The Wood Brothers, The Avett Brothers, and Turnpike Troubadours at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Feb 25
Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers, and The Wood Brothers
Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers, and The Wood Brothers at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Mar 1
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Lexington Opera House
Lexington Opera House Lexington, KY
Mar 2
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Mar 3
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Mar 4
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Mar 6
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at United Theatre
United Theatre Westerly, RI
Mar 8
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Mar 9
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Harvester Performance Center
Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, VA
Mar 10
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at The Ramkat
The Ramkat Winston-Salem, NC
Mar 11
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at The Walker Theatre
The Walker Theatre Chattanooga, TN
Apr 11
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Scottsdale, AZ
Apr 12
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff
Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ
Apr 14
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Vilar Center For The Arts
Vilar Center For The Arts Beaver Creek, CO
Apr 15
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Apr 17
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts
Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts Salina, KS
Apr 18
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
Apr 20
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Apr 20
to
Apr 23
Old Settlers Music Festival 2023
Old Settlers Music Festival 2023 at Old Settler's Music Festival
Old Settler's Music Festival Dale, TX
Apr 22
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
May 10
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Premier Event Center
Premier Event Center Peoria, IL
May 11
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
May 12
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Utepils Brewing
Utepils Brewing Minneapolis, MN
May 13
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
May 15
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Goodyear Theater
Goodyear Theater Akron, OH
May 16
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Taft Theatre
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
May 18
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
May 19
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at North Carolina Museum Of Art
North Carolina Museum Of Art Raleigh, NC
May 20
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
May 21
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Jun 7
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jun 8
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Jun 9
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 10
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Arrowood Farms
Arrowood Farms Accord, NY
Jun 11
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Perinton Center Park
Perinton Center Park Fairport, NY
Jun 13
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Jun 15
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Jun 16
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg
Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg Williamsburg, VA
Jun 17
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Mountain View Amphitheater
Mountain View Amphitheater Cheswick, PA
Jun 18
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI Michigan, United States
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Hoxeyville Festival
Hoxeyville Festival at Hoxeyville Festival Grounds
Hoxeyville Festival Grounds Wellston, MI

We recommend following The Wood Brothers on their social media accounts, as well as signing up for your local venue email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information and additional offers.

The band plans to release a new album on April 14 titled Heart is the Hero. For more music, news, and tour information about The Wood Brothers, check out their Zumic artist page.

