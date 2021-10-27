View all results for 'alt'
The Wood Brothers Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Funky folk virtuosos amping up
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 27, 2021

The Wood Brothers have announced 2022 tour dates for North America. The hard-touring trio of Chris Wood, Oliver Wood, and Jano Rix have managed to play concerts during the past couple years of the pandemic, but as infection rates decrease due to vaccination they are amping up their schedule.

In all, The Wood Brothers now have 40+ concerts scheduled from November through April. The newly added shows are planned at mid-sized venues from January into March. The opening act on the Northeast leg of the tour will be veteran Steve Poltz, and Katie Pruitt will be opening on the Western swing.

When do The Wood Brothers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholder, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Wood Brothers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Wood Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 3
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 4
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Stoughton Opera House
Stoughton Opera House Stoughton, WI
Nov 5
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Nov 6
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 7
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Nov 9
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Orpheum Theatre Sioux City
Orpheum Theatre Sioux City Sioux City, IA
Nov 11
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Gillioz Theatre
Gillioz Theatre Springfield, MO
Nov 13
The Wood Brothers and Sean McConnell
The Wood Brothers and Sean McConnell at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Dec 1
The Wood Brothers and The Dead Tongues
The Wood Brothers and The Dead Tongues at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Dec 2
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Reilly Arts Center
Reilly Arts Center Ocala, FL
Dec 3
to
Dec 4
Orange Blossom Revue
Orange Blossom Revue at Orange Blossom Revue
Orange Blossom Revue Lake Wales, FL
Dec 4
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Key West Theater
Key West Theater Key West, FL
Dec 5
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Hollywood ArtsPark at Young Circle
Hollywood ArtsPark at Young Circle Hollywood
Dec 7
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Princess Theatre - Decatur
Princess Theatre - Decatur Decatur, AL
Dec 9
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Lyric Theatre
Lyric Theatre Birmingham, AL
Dec 10
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at The Walker Theatre
The Walker Theatre Chattanooga, TN
Dec 11
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Dec 12
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Jan 25
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Jan 26
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jan 28
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Jan 29
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jan 30
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz at Strand Center for the Arts
Strand Center for the Arts Plattsburgh, NY
Jan 31
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Feb 2
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Feb 3
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 4
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz
The Wood Brothers and Steve Poltz at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Feb 22
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Feb 23
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Scottsdale, AZ
Feb 25
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Feb 26
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt at Crested Butte Center for the Arts
Crested Butte Center for the Arts Crested Butte, CO
Feb 28
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt at Jackson Hole Center For The Arts
Jackson Hole Center For The Arts Jackson, WY
Mar 1
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Mar 3
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Mar 4
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Mar 5
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt
The Wood Brothers and Katie Pruitt at Wilma Theatre
Wilma Theatre Missoula, MT
Apr 1
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Apr 2
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Apr 6
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Apr 7
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Apr 8
The Wood Brothers
The Wood Brothers at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY

We recommend following The Wood Brothers on their social media accounts, as well as signing up for your local venue email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information and additional offers.

Last year, The Wood Brothers released their most recent album, Kindom In My Mind. For more music, news, and tour information about The Wood Brothers, check out their Zumic artist page.

