The Wood Brothers Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Wood Brothers have announced 2022 tour dates for North America. The hard-touring trio of Chris Wood, Oliver Wood, and Jano Rix have managed to play concerts during the past couple years of the pandemic, but as infection rates decrease due to vaccination they are amping up their schedule.

In all, The Wood Brothers now have 40+ concerts scheduled from November through April. The newly added shows are planned at mid-sized venues from January into March. The opening act on the Northeast leg of the tour will be veteran Steve Poltz, and Katie Pruitt will be opening on the Western swing.

When do The Wood Brothers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholder, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Wood Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Last year, The Wood Brothers released their most recent album, Kindom In My Mind.