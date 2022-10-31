View all results for 'alt'
Thee Sacred Souls Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

26 shows in Europe and North America
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published October 31, 2022

Up-and-coming R&B group Thee Sacred Souls have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly added winter shows are set in January and February mostly along the eastern section of North America. The group is currently on tour in Europe before returning to the USA in mid-November. In December they will perform on the West Coast.

The group's soulful throwback sound has garnered hundreds of millions of streams since their debut in 2020, and their first full-length album released this year from Daptone Records has not disappointed.

When do Thee Sacred Souls 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Thee Sacred Souls All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 1
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at AB Club
AB Club Brussel, Brussels Hoofdstedelijk Gewest, Belgium
Nov 2
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Les Primeurs
Les Primeurs Massy, IDF, France
Nov 3
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at New Morning
New Morning Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 5
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 6
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Knust
Knust Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 7
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Frannz Club
Frannz Club Berlin, Germany
Nov 9
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Bush Hall
Bush Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 14
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 16
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Nov 17
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC
Dec 8
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Dec 9
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Garibaldina Society
Garibaldina Society Los Angeles, CA
Dec 10
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Garibaldina Society
Garibaldina Society Los Angeles, CA
Dec 15
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Dec 17
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Dec 18
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Jan 18
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Jan 21
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Jan 22
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jan 24
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Jan 25
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jan 26
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Jan 28
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Jan 31
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at The Southern Café and Music Hall
The Southern Café and Music Hall Charlottesville, VA
Feb 2
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
Feb 3
Thee Sacred Souls
Thee Sacred Souls at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

We recommend following Thee Sacred Souls on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Thee Sacred Souls' Zumic artist page.

