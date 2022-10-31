Thee Sacred Souls Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming R&B group Thee Sacred Souls have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly added winter shows are set in January and February mostly along the eastern section of North America. The group is currently on tour in Europe before returning to the USA in mid-November. In December they will perform on the West Coast.

The group's soulful throwback sound has garnered hundreds of millions of streams since their debut in 2020, and their first full-length album released this year from Daptone Records has not disappointed.

When do Thee Sacred Souls 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Thee Sacred Souls All Tour Dates and Tickets

