Theory Of A Deadman & Skillet Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Theory Of A Deadman and Skillet have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates. Billed as Rock Resurrection, the newly planned concerts are set at American venues coast to coast with opening act Saint Asonia.

Before the new shows, Theory Of A Deadman have a headlining January performance in Hawaii before touring through parts of Australia and New Zealand. Skillet have a show on board the ShipRocked cruise in January.

When do Theory Of A Deadman and Skillet 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, VIP packages, fan club members, and Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Theory of a Deadman presale password is dinosaur. The Spotify presale password is RESURRECTION. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

