Theory Of A Deadman & Skillet Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Rock Resurrection Tour' with Saint Asonia
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 16, 2022

Theory Of A Deadman and Skillet have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates. Billed as Rock Resurrection, the newly planned concerts are set at American venues coast to coast with opening act Saint Asonia.

Before the new shows, Theory Of A Deadman have a headlining January performance in Hawaii before touring through parts of Australia and New Zealand. Skillet have a show on board the ShipRocked cruise in January.

When do Theory Of A Deadman and Skillet 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, VIP packages, fan club members, and Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Theory of a Deadman presale password is dinosaur. The Spotify presale password is RESURRECTION. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Theory Of A Deadman Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 28
Theory of a Deadman and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman and Saint Asonia at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Theory Of A Deadman All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 22
to
Jan 28
ShipRocked
ShipRocked at ShipRocked
ShipRocked Canaveral Acres, FL
Jan 25
Theory Of A Deadman
Theory Of A Deadman at The Republik - Honolulu
The Republik - Honolulu Honolulu, HI
Jan 30
Halestorm and Theory of a Deadman
Halestorm and Theory of a Deadman at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Jan 31
Halestorm and Theory of a Deadman
Halestorm and Theory of a Deadman at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Feb 2
Theory Of A Deadman and Halestorm
Theory Of A Deadman and Halestorm at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Feb 3
Theory Of A Deadman and Halestorm
Theory Of A Deadman and Halestorm at Forum Theatre
Forum Theatre Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Feb 4
Theory Of A Deadman and Halestorm
Theory Of A Deadman and Halestorm at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Feb 17
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Feb 18
Skillet, Theory of a Deadman, and Saint Asonia
Skillet, Theory of a Deadman, and Saint Asonia at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Feb 19
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at The Rust Belt
The Rust Belt East Moline, IL
Feb 21
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Feb 22
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 24
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Feb 25
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Feb 26
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Cross Insurance Center
Cross Insurance Center Bangor, ME
Feb 28
Theory of a Deadman and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman and Saint Asonia at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Mar 1
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Main Street Armory
Main Street Armory Rochester, NY
Mar 3
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 4
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Mar 5
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 7
Theory of a Deadman and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman and Saint Asonia at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Mar 8
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
Mar 10
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Mar 11
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Shrine Mosque
Shrine Mosque Springfield, MO
Mar 12
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Mar 14
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Mar 15
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Mar 17
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Mar 18
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Baxter Arena
Baxter Arena Omaha, NE
Mar 19
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Mar 21
Theory of a Deadman and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman and Saint Asonia at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 22
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Mar 24
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Mar 25
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Mar 26
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, and Saint Asonia at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Theory Of A Deadman and Skillet on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Theory Of A Deadman and Skillet Zumic artist pages.

artists
Skillet Theory Of A Deadman
genres
Alt Metal Alt Rock Christian Rock Grunge Hard Rock Nu Metal Pop Rock
image for artist Skillet
Skillet
image for artist Theory Of A Deadman
Theory Of A Deadman
Feb
28
Theory of a Deadman and Saint Asonia
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
