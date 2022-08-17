They Might Be Giants Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

They Might Be Giants have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. The newly planned events are set in April.

The band have hardly played any concerts since 2020, but return to touring later this month with headlining shows along the East Coast. With 50 concerts scheduled into May of next year, this will be their busiest time on the road since 2018.

When do They Might Be Giants 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

They Might Be Giants All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following They Might Be Giants on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released a project titled BOOK. According to their website, "BOOK is They Might Be Giants' brand new, all banger music + art book project. BOOK in its most deluxe form is a beautiful first-edition, cloth-bound, 144-page, 12” x 12” hardcover book including the photography of Brian Karlsson and lyric illustrations by Paul Sahre created by hand on an IBM Selectric typewriter."

For more, check out They Might Be Giants' Zumic artist page.