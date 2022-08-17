They Might Be Giants Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

They Might Be Giants have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. The newly planned events are set in April.
The band have hardly played any concerts since 2020, but return to touring later this month with headlining shows along the East Coast. With 50 concerts scheduled into May of next year, this will be their busiest time on the road since 2018.
When do They Might Be Giants 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Aug 30
Asbury Lanes
Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 31
Asbury Lanes
Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 1
The Music Hall - NH
Portsmouth, NH
Sep 2
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Sep 3
MASS MoCA
North Adams, MA
Sep 17
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Sep 18
Academy of Music
Northampton, MA
Sep 20
Daryl's House
Pawling, NY
Sep 21
Ithaca State Theatre
Ithaca, NY
Sep 22
Town Ballroom
Buffalo, NY
Sep 23
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
Millvale, PA
Sep 24
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
Millvale, PA
Sep 25
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Oct 8
Ion International Training Center
Leesburg, VA
Oct 11
Beachland Tavern
Cleveland, OH
Oct 12
Beachland Tavern
Cleveland, OH
Oct 13
The Vic Theatre
Chicago, IL
Oct 14
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 15
Fitzgerald Theater
Saint Paul, MN
Oct 16
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Dec 15
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Dec 16
The Lincoln Theatre
Washington, DC
Dec 17
The Lincoln Theatre
Washington, DC
Dec 18
Rams Head Live!
Baltimore, MD
Jan 12
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Jan 13
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Jan 14
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Jan 15
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Apr 12
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Apr 13
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Apr 14
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Apr 15
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Apr 16
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Apr 18
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Apr 19
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Apr 20
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Apr 21
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Apr 22
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
May 10
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
May 12
Boulder Theater
Boulder, CO
May 13
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Fort Collins, CO
May 14
Bourbon Theatre
Lincoln, NE
May 16
The Truman
Kansas City, MO
May 18
Cain's Ballroom
Tulsa, OK
May 19
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
May 20
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
May 21
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
We recommend following They Might Be Giants on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
Last year, the band released a project titled BOOK. According to their website, "BOOK is They Might Be Giants' brand new, all banger music + art book project. BOOK in its most deluxe form is a beautiful first-edition, cloth-bound, 144-page, 12” x 12” hardcover book including the photography of Brian Karlsson and lyric illustrations by Paul Sahre created by hand on an IBM Selectric typewriter."
For more, check out They Might Be Giants' Zumic artist page.