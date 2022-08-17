View all results for 'alt'
They Might Be Giants Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50 concerts across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 17, 2022

They Might Be Giants have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. The newly planned events are set in April.

The band have hardly played any concerts since 2020, but return to touring later this month with headlining shows along the East Coast. With 50 concerts scheduled into May of next year, this will be their busiest time on the road since 2018.

When do They Might Be Giants 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

They Might Be Giants All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 30
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 31
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 1
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at The Music Hall - NH
The Music Hall - NH Portsmouth, NH
Sep 2
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Sep 3
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Sep 15
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Sep 16
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Sep 17
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Sep 18
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Academy of Music
Academy of Music Northampton, MA
Sep 20
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Daryl's House
Daryl's House Pawling, NY
Sep 21
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Ithaca State Theatre
Ithaca State Theatre Ithaca, NY
Sep 22
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Sep 23
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Sep 24
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Sep 25
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Oct 8
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Ion International Training Center
Ion International Training Center Leesburg, VA
Oct 11
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Oct 12
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Oct 13
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 14
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Oct 15
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Fitzgerald Theater
Fitzgerald Theater Saint Paul, MN
Oct 16
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Dec 15
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Dec 16
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Dec 17
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Dec 18
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Jan 12
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Jan 13
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Jan 14
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Jan 15
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Apr 12
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Apr 13
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Apr 14
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Apr 15
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Apr 16
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Apr 18
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 19
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 20
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 21
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 22
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
May 10
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
May 11
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
May 12
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
May 13
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill Fort Collins, CO
May 14
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
May 16
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
May 18
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
May 19
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
May 20
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 21
They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX

We recommend following They Might Be Giants on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released a project titled BOOK. According to their website, "BOOK is They Might Be Giants' brand new, all banger music + art book project. BOOK in its most deluxe form is a beautiful first-edition, cloth-bound, 144-page, 12” x 12” hardcover book including the photography of Brian Karlsson and lyric illustrations by Paul Sahre created by hand on an IBM Selectric typewriter."

For more, check out They Might Be Giants' Zumic artist page.

artists
They Might Be Giants
genres
Alt Rock Rock
image for artist They Might Be Giants
They Might Be Giants
