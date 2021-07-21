Thievery Corporation Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After 25 years, Thievery Corporation continues to surprise and amaze us with their musical versatility. The duo of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton will follow last year's ambitious Symphonik album with 2021 tour dates billed as Outernational.

The newly announced shows are planned from September into December at mid-size venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be rapper Dessa, a member of the hip-hop outfit Doomtree. Thievery Corporation will also make an appearance at this year's Beachlife festival in California.

When do Thievery Corporation 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is OUTERNATIONAL. American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Thievery Corporation on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

The Symphonik album consists of classic Thievery Corporation songs "re-imagined with orchestral arrangements" recorded with Prague’s FILMHarmonic Orchestra, which followed a JFK Center performance in 2017 that was a major a high water mark in the band's career. No word on the band personnel for this tour, but we'll keep this page updated if we hear anything. For more music, news, and tour information about Thievery Corporation, check out their Zumic artist page.