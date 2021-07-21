View all results for 'alt'
Thievery Corporation Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ American dates, coast-to-coast
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published July 21, 2021

After 25 years, Thievery Corporation continues to surprise and amaze us with their musical versatility. The duo of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton will follow last year's ambitious Symphonik album with 2021 tour dates billed as Outernational.

The newly announced shows are planned from September into December at mid-size venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be rapper Dessa, a member of the hip-hop outfit Doomtree. Thievery Corporation will also make an appearance at this year's Beachlife festival in California.

When do Thievery Corporation 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is OUTERNATIONAL. American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sep 25
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Jul 24
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at Entertainment & Sports Arena
Entertainment & Sports Arena Washington, DC
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Beachlife Festival
Beachlife Festival at Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, California Redondo Beach, CA
Sep 10
Thievery Corporation and BoomBox
Thievery Corporation and BoomBox at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Sep 25
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Sep 26
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at HMAC - Capitol Room
HMAC - Capitol Room Harrisburg, PA
Sep 27
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 29
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Sep 30
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at Park West
Park West Chicago, IL
Oct 1
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Oct 2
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Oct 3
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Oct 6
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Oct 7
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 8
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Oct 9
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Oct 10
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Oct 12
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 14
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
Oct 15
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at St Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard Stage
St Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard Stage St Augustine, FL
Oct 16
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Dec 3
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Dec 4
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Dec 5
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Dec 6
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Dec 10
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Dec 11
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 15
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Dec 18
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Dec 19
Thievery Corporation and Dessa
Thievery Corporation and Dessa at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA

We recommend following Thievery Corporation on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

The Symphonik album consists of classic Thievery Corporation songs "re-imagined with orchestral arrangements" recorded with Prague’s FILMHarmonic Orchestra, which followed a JFK Center performance in 2017 that was a major a high water mark in the band's career. No word on the band personnel for this tour, but we'll keep this page updated if we hear anything. For more music, news, and tour information about Thievery Corporation, check out their Zumic artist page.

