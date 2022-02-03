Thievery Corporation Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With a 25+ year career, Thievery Corporation continues to evolve and bring their eclectic music to live audiences. This week, the group fronted by Rob Garza and Eric Hilton announced their first tour dates of 2022.

Billed as The Outernational Tour V.2 — a nod to their 2002 song "The Outernationalist" — twelve newly announced North American shows are planned in March and April at mid-sized venues. At this time, Thievery Corporation's only other scheduled appearance is at the Sweetwater 420 festival in Georgia.

Thievery Corporation All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Thievery Corporation 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is THIEVES2022. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Thievery Corporation on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Thievery Corporation, check out their Zumic artist page.