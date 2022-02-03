View all results for 'alt'
Thievery Corporation Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Outernational Tour V.2' across America
Published February 3, 2022

With a 25+ year career, Thievery Corporation continues to evolve and bring their eclectic music to live audiences. This week, the group fronted by Rob Garza and Eric Hilton announced their first tour dates of 2022.

Billed as The Outernational Tour V.2 — a nod to their 2002 song "The Outernationalist" — twelve newly announced North American shows are planned in March and April at mid-sized venues. At this time, Thievery Corporation's only other scheduled appearance is at the Sweetwater 420 festival in Georgia.

Thievery Corporation All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 24
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at Discovery Ventura
Discovery Ventura Ventura, CA
Mar 25
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at The Fox Theater - Pomona
The Fox Theater - Pomona Pomona, CA
Mar 26
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Mar 27
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Mar 29
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Mar 30
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Apr 1
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at Emo&#039;s East
Emo&#039;s East Austin, TX
Apr 3
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 6
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Apr 8
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Apr 9
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Apr 10
Thievery Corporation
Thievery Corporation at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Apr 28
to
May 1
Sweetwater 420 Fest
Sweetwater 420 Fest at Centennial Olympic Park
Centennial Olympic Park Atlanta, GA
When do Thievery Corporation 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is THIEVES2022. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Thievery Corporation on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Thievery Corporation, check out their Zumic artist page.

