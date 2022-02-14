View all results for 'alt'
Third Eye Blind & Taking Back Sunday Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Summer Gods' shows with Hockey Dad
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 14, 2022

Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates billed as Summer Gods. At the time of publication, 31 new concerts are planned from June into August at large-scale venues across America. Joining the bill will be Hockey Dad, a surf rock band hailing from Australia.

These are the only gigs currently on Third Eye Blind's schedule. Next month, Taking Back Sunday will join Alkaline Trio for a brief tour through the United Kingdom and will perform in Las Vegas for the When We Were Young festivals.

When do Third Eye Blind & Taking Back Sunday 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for VIP packages and Third Eye Blind / Taking Back Sunday fan club members begin February 15. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Jun 22
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jun 23
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jun 24
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jun 25
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Jun 27
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 29
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Harrah's Hotel Casino
Harrah's Hotel Casino Council Bluffs, IA
Jun 30
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jul 1
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Jul 6
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Jul 7
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 8
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jul 9
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jul 12
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jul 13
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 15
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 16
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 17
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 21
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jul 22
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 23
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 26
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jul 27
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Jul 29
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 30
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Austin360 Amphitheater
Austin360 Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Jul 31
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 1
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 4
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 5
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Aug 11
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Aug 12
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Aug 13
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad
Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, and Hockey Dad at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA

We recommend following Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday Zumic artist pages.

