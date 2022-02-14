Third Eye Blind & Taking Back Sunday Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates billed as Summer Gods. At the time of publication, 31 new concerts are planned from June into August at large-scale venues across America. Joining the bill will be Hockey Dad, a surf rock band hailing from Australia.

These are the only gigs currently on Third Eye Blind's schedule. Next month, Taking Back Sunday will join Alkaline Trio for a brief tour through the United Kingdom and will perform in Las Vegas for the When We Were Young festivals.

When do Third Eye Blind & Taking Back Sunday 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for VIP packages and Third Eye Blind / Taking Back Sunday fan club members begin February 15. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

