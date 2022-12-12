Third Eye Blind Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Third Eye Blind have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as An Evening With.

The California rockers will visit mid-sized North American venues in March and April. Twenty-six new concerts have been scheduled. 3EB also have a festival performance at Innings in Florida and a previously announced Chicago date in April.

When do Third Eye Blind 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for Artist begin December 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FAN3EB2023. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Third Eye Blind All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Third Eye Blind on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Third Eye Blind Zumic artist page.