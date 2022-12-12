View all results for 'alt'
Third Eye Blind Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'An Evening With' shows this Spring
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 12, 2022

Third Eye Blind have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as An Evening With.

The California rockers will visit mid-sized North American venues in March and April. Twenty-six new concerts have been scheduled. 3EB also have a festival performance at Innings in Florida and a previously announced Chicago date in April.

When do Third Eye Blind 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for Artist begin December 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FAN3EB2023. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Third Eye Blind Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 24
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ

Third Eye Blind All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 10
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Mar 11
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Coushatta Casino Resort
Coushatta Casino Resort Kinder, LA
Mar 13
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Mark C. Smith Concert Hall Huntsville, AL
Mar 14
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Mar 15
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Macon City Auditorium
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
Mar 16
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Mar 18
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL
Mar 18
to
Mar 19
Innings Festival Florida
Innings Festival Florida at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Mar 21
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Mar 22
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Mar 23
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Hershey Theatre
Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
Mar 24
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Mar 25
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Mar 28
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Mar 29
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at University At Buffalo Center for the Arts
University At Buffalo Center for the Arts Buffalo, NY
Mar 31
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor
The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor Windsor, ON, Canada
Apr 1
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Apr 3
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
Apr 5
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
Apr 6
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha Omaha, NE
Apr 7
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Cheyenne Civic Center
Cheyenne Civic Center Cheyenne, WY
Apr 8
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Pikes Peak Center
Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs, CO
Apr 11
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Apr 12
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Apr 14
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Apr 15
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind at Pala Casino - Events Center
Pala Casino - Events Center Pala, CA

We recommend following Third Eye Blind on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Third Eye Blind Zumic artist page.

Third Eye Blind
Alt Rock Grunge Pop Rock Rock
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
