Third Eye Blind Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Third Eye Blind have announced 2022 tour dates. At this time, the Alt Rock band have just two concerts planned, happening January 25 in Los Angeles and January 27 in New York City in intimate venues. Billed as 25 Years in The Blind, the band shared:

25 years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious as if everything is coming into deeper focus. We are inspired to mark the occasion with these two teenie tiny shows where we can wrangle with the songs that are making us feel most alive, and some of the songs that brought us here.

After 3EB formed in 1993, their self-titled debut album released in 1997 put them on the map with breakthrough hits "Semi-Charmed Life," "How's It Going to Be," and "Jumper." The album went on to sell over 6 million copies, one of the most successful rock albums of the '90s, and it still sounds great today.

When do Third Eye Blind 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales for fan club members begin January 11. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The presale password for the Los Angeles show is LA25YITB. The presale password for the New York City show is NYC25YITB. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Third Eye Blind All Tour Dates and Tickets

