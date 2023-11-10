Thirty Seconds To Mars Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Thirty Seconds To Mars announced 2024 tour plans in conjunction with their new album, It’s The End of The World But It’s a Beautiful Day.
Billed as the Seasons World Tour, 60+ dates are planned across Europe, North America, and Oceania from March into September. The dates include 30STM concerts at large venues and festival performances. The opening acts on the North American concerts will be AFI, Poppy, and Kennyhoopla.
When do Thirty Seconds To Mars 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for VIP packages Artist are currently underway. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is SEASONS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Thirty Seconds To Mars Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 17
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Thirty Seconds To Mars All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 17
to
Nov 19
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Hipodromo de San Isidro
Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos
Los Cerrillos, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 21
to
Mar 24
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 22
to
Mar 24
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
São Paulo, São, Brazil
Mar 29
to
Mar 31
Parque Fundidora
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 16
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 17
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 19
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Utilita Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 23
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 25
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 26
Vorst National/Forest National
Forest, Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 27
ZAG Arena
Hannover, NDS, Germany
Apr 29
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
May 2
Oslo Spektrum
Oslo, Norway
May 4
Forum Black Box
Frederiksberg, Denmark
May 9
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, Poland
May 10
Ondrej Nepela Arena
Bratislava, Slovakia
May 12
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 13
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
May 15
Sportovní Hala Fortuna
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
May 16
MVM Dome
Budapest, Hungary
May 18
Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D
Wien, Austria
May 19
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
May 21
Accor Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 22
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
May 24
Unipol Arena
Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
May 25
Pala Alpitour
Torino, Italy
May 27
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
May 29
Altice Arena
Lisboa, Portugal
May 30
to
Jun 1
Monte Do Gozo
Santiago de Compostela, GA, Spain
Jul 26
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Jul 27
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Jul 30
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jul 31
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Aug 2
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 3
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Aug 6
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
Aug 7
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 9
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Aug 10
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Aug 12
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 14
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Aug 15
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 17
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Aug 18
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 20
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Aug 21
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Aug 23
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 24
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Aug 27
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Aug 29
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Aug 30
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Sep 1
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 4
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Sep 12
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Sep 14
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Sep 17
Riverstage
Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Sep 19
Tuning Fork
Auckland, New Zealand
For the most up-to-date information, follow Thirty Seconds To Mars on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Earlier this week, the band shared a Shannon Leto Remix of the song "Seasons." For more, check out the Thirty Seconds To Mars Zumic artist page.