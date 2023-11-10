View all results for 'alt'
Thirty Seconds To Mars Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

60+ concerts around the world
Published November 10, 2023

Thirty Seconds To Mars announced 2024 tour plans in conjunction with their new album, It’s The End of The World But It’s a Beautiful Day.

Billed as the Seasons World Tour, 60+ dates are planned across Europe, North America, and Oceania from March into September. The dates include 30STM concerts at large venues and festival performances. The opening acts on the North American concerts will be AFI, Poppy, and Kennyhoopla.

When do Thirty Seconds To Mars 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for VIP packages Artist are currently underway. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SEASONS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Thirty Seconds To Mars Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 17
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Thirty Seconds To Mars All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 17
to
Nov 19
Corona Capital at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Jan 13
iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Lollapalooza - Argentina at Hipodromo de San Isidro
Hipodromo de San Isidro Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Lollapalooza - Chile at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos
Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos Los Cerrillos, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 21
to
Mar 24
Estereo Picnic at Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 22
to
Mar 24
Lollapalooza - Brasil at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Mar 29
to
Mar 31
Tecate Pa'l Norte at Parque Fundidora
Parque Fundidora Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 16
Thirty Seconds To Mars at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 17
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 19
Thirty Seconds To Mars at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Utilita Arena Cardiff
Utilita Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 23
Thirty Seconds To Mars at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 25
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 26
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Vorst National/Forest National
Vorst National/Forest National Forest, Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 27
Thirty Seconds To Mars at ZAG Arena
ZAG Arena Hannover, NDS, Germany
Apr 29
Thirty Seconds To Mars at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
May 1
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Hovet
Hovet Stockholm, Sweden
May 2
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
May 4
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Forum Black Box
Forum Black Box Frederiksberg, Denmark
May 9
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
May 10
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Ondrej Nepela Arena
Ondrej Nepela Arena Bratislava, Slovakia
May 12
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 13
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
May 15
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Sportovní Hala Fortuna
Sportovní Hala Fortuna Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
May 16
Thirty Seconds To Mars at MVM Dome
MVM Dome Budapest, Hungary
May 18
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D
Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D Wien, Austria
May 19
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
May 21
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 22
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
May 24
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
May 25
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Pala Alpitour
Pala Alpitour Torino, Italy
May 27
Thirty Seconds To Mars at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
May 29
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
May 30
to
Jun 1
O Son do Camiño at Monte Do Gozo
Monte Do Gozo Santiago de Compostela, GA, Spain
Jul 26
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 27
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 30
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 31
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 2
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 3
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Aug 6
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 7
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 9
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 10
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Aug 12
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 14
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 15
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 17
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Aug 18
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 20
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 21
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Aug 23
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 24
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 27
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 29
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 30
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 1
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 4
Thirty Seconds To Mars, AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 12
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Sep 14
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Sep 17
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Riverstage
Riverstage Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Sep 19
Thirty Seconds To Mars at Tuning Fork
Tuning Fork Auckland, New Zealand

For the most up-to-date information, follow Thirty Seconds To Mars on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this week, the band shared a Shannon Leto Remix of the song "Seasons." For more, check out the Thirty Seconds To Mars Zumic artist page.

