Thirty Seconds To Mars Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Thirty Seconds To Mars announced 2024 tour plans in conjunction with their new album, It’s The End of The World But It’s a Beautiful Day.

Billed as the Seasons World Tour, 60+ dates are planned across Europe, North America, and Oceania from March into September. The dates include 30STM concerts at large venues and festival performances. The opening acts on the North American concerts will be AFI, Poppy, and Kennyhoopla.

When do Thirty Seconds To Mars 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for VIP packages Artist are currently underway. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SEASONS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Thirty Seconds To Mars on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this week, the band shared a Shannon Leto Remix of the song "Seasons." For more, check out the Thirty Seconds To Mars Zumic artist page.