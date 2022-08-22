View all results for 'alt'
Thomas Rhett Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bringin' the bar with Parker McCollum, Conner Smith, Jordan Davis, Kameron Marlowe
by Francesco Marano

Published August 22, 2022

Country star Thomas Rhett has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Bring The Bar To You. The name ties into the song "Bring The Bar" off Rhett's 2022 album, Where We Started.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across parts of Canada in February. The opening acts will be Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe. Rhett is currently on a North American tour with Texan singer-songwriter Parker McCollum and up-and-coming Nashville-raised artist Conner Smith.

When do Thomas Rhett 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales for VIP packages and Home Team members begin August 23. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Thomas Rhett All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 25
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 26
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 27
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 22
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Mizzou Arena
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
Sep 23
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at JQH Arena
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Sep 24
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Sep 29
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Sep 30
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Bismarck Event Center
Bismarck Event Center Bismarck, ND
Oct 1
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Oct 6
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Idaho Center
Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Oct 7
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Bozeman, MT
Oct 8
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Adams Event Center
Adams Event Center Missoula, MT
Oct 13
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL
Oct 14
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Oct 15
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Feb 9
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Feb 11
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Feb 12
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Feb 16
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Feb 17
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place Regina, SK, Canada
Feb 18
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place) Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Feb 21
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Feb 22
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Feb 24
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 25
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

We recommend following Thomas Rhett on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Thomas Rhett's Zumic artist page.

