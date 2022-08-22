Thomas Rhett Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Thomas Rhett has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Bring The Bar To You. The name ties into the song "Bring The Bar" off Rhett's 2022 album, Where We Started.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across parts of Canada in February. The opening acts will be Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe. Rhett is currently on a North American tour with Texan singer-songwriter Parker McCollum and up-and-coming Nashville-raised artist Conner Smith.

When do Thomas Rhett 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales for VIP packages and Home Team members begin August 23. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Thomas Rhett on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

