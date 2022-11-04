Thomas Rhett Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Thomas Rhett added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Home Team Tour 23, the newly planned USA shows are set at arenas east of the Rockies from May into September. The opening act for the new dates will be Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. In February, Thomas embarks on a Canadian tour with Parker McCollum, Conner Smith, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe on the bill.

When do Thomas Rhett 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales for Citi cardholders and Home Team fan club members begin November 8. Cole Swindell fan club, Nate Smith fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Thomas Rhett All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Thomas Rhett on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Thomas Rhett's Zumic artist page.