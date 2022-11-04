View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Thomas Rhett Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50 shows in Canada and the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 4, 2022

This week, Thomas Rhett added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Home Team Tour 23, the newly planned USA shows are set at arenas east of the Rockies from May into September. The opening act for the new dates will be Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. In February, Thomas embarks on a Canadian tour with Parker McCollum, Conner Smith, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe on the bill.

When do Thomas Rhett 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales for Citi cardholders and Home Team fan club members begin November 8. Cole Swindell fan club, Nate Smith fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Thomas Rhett Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 22
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Thomas Rhett All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 9
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Feb 11
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Feb 12
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Feb 16
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Feb 17
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place Regina, SK, Canada
Feb 18
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place) Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Feb 21
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Feb 22
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Feb 24
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 25
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe
Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Kameron Marlowe at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
May 4
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
May 5
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
May 6
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
May 18
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
May 19
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
May 20
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Jun 8
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Jun 9
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jun 10
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jun 15
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at BancorpSouth Arena
BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, MS
Jun 16
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Jun 17
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Jun 22
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Jun 23
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Jul 6
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Jul 7
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Jul 8
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jul 13
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Jul 14
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Jul 15
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Jul 20
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Jul 21
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Jul 22
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Jul 27
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jul 28
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jul 29
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 3
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Aug 4
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Aug 5
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Aug 17
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 18
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Aug 19
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 25
to
Aug 26
YQM Country Fest
YQM Country Fest at Site MusiquArt Site
Site MusiquArt Site Dieppe, NB, Canada
Sep 14
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Sep 15
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Sep 16
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Sep 21
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Sep 22
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Sep 23
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Sep 28
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Sep 29
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN

We recommend following Thomas Rhett on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Thomas Rhett's Zumic artist page.

2
141
artists
Thomas Rhett
genres
Country Modern Country
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett
Jul
22
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Nate Smith
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Thomas Rhett Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 22, 2022
Thomas Rhett Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Country Modern Country Thomas Rhett
2
1273
image for article Thomas Rhett Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 21, 2022
Thomas Rhett Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Country Modern Country Thomas Rhett
2
2750
image for article Thomas Rhett Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
May 21, 2020
Thomas Rhett Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Country Modern Country Thomas Rhett
2
2421
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart