Thomas Rhett Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bringin' the bar with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 21, 2022

Country star Thomas Rhett has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Bring The Bar To You. The name comes from a song off Rhett's upcoming album, Where We Started. The LP is scheduled for release on April 1.

The newly planned shows will make stops at large-scale venues across America from June into October. The opening acts will be Texan singer-songwriter Parker McCollum and up-and-coming Nashville-raised artist Conner Smith. Before the headlining tour starts, Rhett plans to perform at the Tortuga and Stagecoach music festivals in April.

When do Thomas Rhett 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales for VIP packages, Home Team members, and Citi cardholders begin January 25. Fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Thomas Rhett All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 8
to
Apr 10
Tortuga Music Festival
Tortuga Music Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 29
to
May 1
Stagecoach Country Music Festival
Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Jun 17
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 18
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 23
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jun 24
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jun 25
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 14
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jul 15
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 16
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jul 21
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Jul 22
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jul 23
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Aug 11
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 12
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 13
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 18
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 19
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 25
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 26
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Sep 22
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Mizzou Arena
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
Sep 23
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at JQH Arena
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Sep 24
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Sep 29
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Sep 30
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Bismarck Event Center
Bismarck Event Center Bismarck, ND
Oct 1
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Oct 6
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Idaho Center
Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Oct 7
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Bozeman, MT
Oct 8
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Adams Event Center
Adams Event Center Missoula, MT
Oct 13
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL
Oct 14
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Oct 15
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH

We recommend following Thomas Rhett on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Thomas Rhett's Zumic artist page.

artists
Thomas Rhett
genres
Country Modern Country
