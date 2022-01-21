Thomas Rhett Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Thomas Rhett has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Bring The Bar To You. The name comes from a song off Rhett's upcoming album, Where We Started. The LP is scheduled for release on April 1.

The newly planned shows will make stops at large-scale venues across America from June into October. The opening acts will be Texan singer-songwriter Parker McCollum and up-and-coming Nashville-raised artist Conner Smith. Before the headlining tour starts, Rhett plans to perform at the Tortuga and Stagecoach music festivals in April.

When do Thomas Rhett 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales for VIP packages, Home Team members, and Citi cardholders begin January 25. Fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Thomas Rhett All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Thomas Rhett on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

