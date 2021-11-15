View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Three Days Grace Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking out with Godsmack, Black Veil Brides, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 15, 2021

Three Days Grace have announced 2022 tour dates for next Spring. The newly planned headlining shows are set from April into May at mid-sized venues in America.

The opening acts on select dates will be Lilith Czar, Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, and/or Ice Nine Kills. Three Days Grace also have a number of shows opening up for like-minded rockers Godsmack. According to Three Day Grace's website, more dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Three Days Grace 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio begin November 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Three Days Grace Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 28
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Three Days Grace All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 19
Three Days Grace
Three Days Grace at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Apr 21
Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, and Ice Nine Kills
Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, and Ice Nine Kills at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Apr 22
98ROCKFEST: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more
98ROCKFEST: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Apr 23
WJRR's Earthday Birthday 28: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more
WJRR's Earthday Birthday 28: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more at Tinker Field
Tinker Field Orlando, FL
Apr 25
Three Days Grace and Lilith Czar
Three Days Grace and Lilith Czar at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Apr 26
Three Days Grace and Lilith Czar
Three Days Grace and Lilith Czar at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Apr 28
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Apr 29
Three Days Grace and Lilith Czar
Three Days Grace and Lilith Czar at HMAC - Capitol Room
HMAC - Capitol Room Harrisburg, PA
Apr 30
WAAF Big GIG: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more
WAAF Big GIG: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
May 2
Three Days Grace and Lilith Czar
Three Days Grace and Lilith Czar at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
May 3
Three Days Grace and Lilith Czar
Three Days Grace and Lilith Czar at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
May 4
Three Days Grace and Lilith Czar
Three Days Grace and Lilith Czar at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
May 6
HOG FEST: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Asking Alexandria, and more
HOG FEST: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Asking Alexandria, and more at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
May 7
Godsmack and Three Days Grace
Godsmack and Three Days Grace at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN

We recommend following Three Days Grace on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Three Days Grace Zumic artist page.

2
237
artists
Three Days Grace
genres
Alt Metal Grunge Hard Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Three Days Grace
Three Days Grace
Apr
28
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Breaking Benjamin Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 20, 2019
Breaking Benjamin Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Alt Metal Metal Nu Metal Rock Breaking Benjamin Chevelle Diamante Dorothy Three Days Grace
3
2887
image for article Three Days Grace Adds 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 16, 2018
Three Days Grace Adds 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Alt Metal Grunge Metal Rock Bad Wolves Fozzy Nothing More Three Days Grace
2
1629
image for article Avenged Sevenfold and Prophets of Rage Set 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 5, 2018
Avenged Sevenfold and Prophets of Rage Set 2018 Tour Dates: Ticke...
Tickets Metal Rock Avenged Sevenfold Ho99o9 Prophets of Rage Three Days Grace
2
2275
Back to top
seating chart