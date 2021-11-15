Three Days Grace Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Three Days Grace have announced 2022 tour dates for next Spring. The newly planned headlining shows are set from April into May at mid-sized venues in America.

The opening acts on select dates will be Lilith Czar, Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, and/or Ice Nine Kills. Three Days Grace also have a number of shows opening up for like-minded rockers Godsmack. According to Three Day Grace's website, more dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Three Days Grace 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio begin November 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Three Days Grace All Tour Dates and Tickets

