Thrice Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Thrice have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their 2003 album, The Artist In The Ambulance.

The newly planned concerts will begin with a North American leg in May and June with opening act Holy Fawn. Headlining September shows in Australia have also been revealed. For these new dates, Thrice will perform the album in full. The band also have a couple of festival performances scheduled.

Thrice All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Thrice 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins February 3. Presales for Citi cardholders, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. begin February 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Thrice on social media and signing up for the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

