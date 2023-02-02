View all results for 'alt'
Thrice Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Artist In The Ambulance' tour in North America and Australia
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 2, 2023

Thrice have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their 2003 album, The Artist In The Ambulance.

The newly planned concerts will begin with a North American leg in May and June with opening act Holy Fawn. Headlining September shows in Australia have also been revealed. For these new dates, Thrice will perform the album in full. The band also have a couple of festival performances scheduled.

Thrice Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 1
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Thrice All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 18
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
May 20
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
May 22
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
May 23
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
May 25
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
May 26
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
May 27
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
May 28
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
May 30
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 1
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Jun 2
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jun 3
Thrice
Thrice at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 4
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 5
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Jun 7
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jun 8
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at The Crofoot
The Crofoot Pontiac, MI
Jun 9
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jun 10
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Jun 12
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Jun 13
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 15
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jun 17
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Jun 19
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Jun 21
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jun 23
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Thrice and Holy Fawn at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Sep 1
Thrice
Thrice at Northcote Theatre
Northcote Theatre Northcote, VIC, Australia
Sep 2
Thrice
Thrice at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Sep 3
Thrice
Thrice at The Princess Theatre
The Princess Theatre Woolloongabba, QLD, Australia
Sep 5
Thrice
Thrice at Lion Arts Factory
Lion Arts Factory Adelaide, SA, Australia
Sep 6
Thrice
Thrice at Badlands Bar
Badlands Bar Perth, WA, Australia
Oct 21
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
When do Thrice 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins February 3. Presales for Citi cardholders, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. begin February 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Thrice on social media and signing up for the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Thrice Zumic artist page.

artists
Thrice
genres
Alt Rock Pop Punk Post-Hardcore
image for artist Thrice
Thrice
Jun
1
Thrice and Holy Fawn
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
