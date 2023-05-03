Thundercat Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Thundercat added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as In Yo Girl's City, the newly planned shows are set from August into November at venues across North and South America. Later this month, Thundercat will open a handful of Red Hot Chili Peppers' concerts. The bassist also has headlining shows and festival performances in Europe, America, and Japan in the coming months.

When do Thundercat 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is INYOGIRLSCITYTOUR23. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Thundercat on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

