View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Thundercat Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 3, 2023

This week, Thundercat added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as In Yo Girl's City, the newly planned shows are set from August into November at venues across North and South America. Later this month, Thundercat will open a handful of Red Hot Chili Peppers' concerts. The bassist also has headlining shows and festival performances in Europe, America, and Japan in the coming months.

When do Thundercat 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is INYOGIRLSCITYTOUR23. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Thundercat Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 17
Thundercat at Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY

Thundercat All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 12
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Mars Volta, and Thundercat at Snapdragon Stadium
Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA
May 13
Thundercat at Palomar Starlight Theater
Palomar Starlight Theater Pala, CA
May 14
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
May 17
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Alamodome
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
May 19
to
May 21
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores Beach
Gulf Shores Beach Gulf Shores, AL
May 20
to
May 21
Corona Capital Festival at Valle VFG
Valle VFG Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jal., Mexico
May 25
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Jun 7
Thundercat at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Beyond the Pale Festival at Glendalough Estate
Glendalough Estate Glendalough Estate, WW, Ireland
Jun 19
Thundercat at L'Alhambra
L'Alhambra Paris, France
Jun 20
Thundercat at L'Alhambra
L'Alhambra Paris, France
Jun 21
to
Jun 25
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Open'er Festival at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield Gdynia, Poland
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Love Supreme Festival at Glynde Place
Glynde Place Glynde, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
to
Jul 16
RBC Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats
LeBreton Flats Ottawa, ON, Canada
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park
Fort Adams State Park Newport, RI
Aug 19
Summer Sonic - Tokyo at ZOZO Marine Stadium
ZOZO Marine Stadium Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Aug 20
Summer Sonic - Osaka at Maishima Sports Island
Maishima Sports Island Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Thing Festival at Fort Worden
Fort Worden Port Townsend, WA
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
Music At The Intersection at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 28
Thundercat at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Sep 29
Thundercat at Humboldt State University
Humboldt State University Arcata, CA
Oct 5
Thundercat at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 7
Thundercat at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Oct 8
Thundercat at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 10
Thundercat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 12
Thundercat at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Oct 13
Thundercat at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 14
Thundercat at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Oct 15
Thundercat at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 17
Thundercat at Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY
Oct 19
Thundercat at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 22
Thundercat at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 24
Thundercat at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Oct 27
Thundercat at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Oct 28
Thundercat at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Oct 29
Thundercat at The Lowbrow Palace
The Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX
Oct 31
Thundercat at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Nov 8
Thundercat at Audio São Paulo
Audio São Paulo São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Nov 10
Thundercat at Circo Voador - Rio de Janeiro
Circo Voador - Rio de Janeiro Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Nov 11
Thundercat at Bar Opiniao
Bar Opiniao Cidade Baixa, RS, Brazil
Nov 12
Thundercat at Opera de Arame
Opera de Arame Curitiba, PR, Brazil
Nov 14
Thundercat at Teatro Coliseo - Santiago
Teatro Coliseo - Santiago Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile

For the most up-to-date information, follow Thundercat on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the new song "No More Lies" featuring Thundercat and Tame Impala. For more, check out Thundercat's Zumic artist page.

1
186
artists
Thundercat
genres
Acid Jazz Electronica Funk Psychedelic Rock Psychedelic Soul R&B Soul Soul Jazz
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Thundercat
Thundercat
Oct 17
to
Oct 17
Thundercat
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Anderson .Paak Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 28, 2019
Anderson .Paak Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Hip Hop Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals Earl Sweatshirt Jessie Reyez Mac DeMarco Noname Thundercat
3
6666
image for article Mac Miller Sets 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 23, 2018
Mac Miller Sets 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Hip Hop J.I.D Mac Miller Thundercat
3
2210
image for article "Tokyo" - Thundercat [YouTube Music Video]
August 2, 2017
"Tokyo" - Thundercat [YouTube Music Video]
Music Funk Jazz Thundercat Los Angeles, California Official Music Video Tokyo, JP
1
1262
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart