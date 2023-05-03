Thundercat Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Thundercat added 2023 tour dates.
Billed as In Yo Girl's City, the newly planned shows are set from August into November at venues across North and South America. Later this month, Thundercat will open a handful of Red Hot Chili Peppers' concerts. The bassist also has headlining shows and festival performances in Europe, America, and Japan in the coming months.
When do Thundercat 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is INYOGIRLSCITYTOUR23. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Oct 17
Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn, NY
May 12
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA
May 13
Palomar Starlight Theater
Pala, CA
May 14
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
May 17
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
May 19
to
May 21
Gulf Shores Beach
Gulf Shores, AL
May 20
to
May 21
Valle VFG
Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jal., Mexico
May 25
Minute Maid Park
Houston, TX
Jun 7
The Tivoli
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Glendalough Estate
Glendalough Estate, WW, Ireland
Jun 21
to
Jun 25
Worthy Farm
Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia, Poland
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Glynde Place
Glynde, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
to
Jul 16
LeBreton Flats
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Fort Adams State Park
Newport, RI
Aug 19
ZOZO Marine Stadium
Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Aug 20
Maishima Sports Island
Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Fort Worden
Port Townsend, WA
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
The Intersection
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 28
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
Troutdale, OR
Sep 29
Humboldt State University
Arcata, CA
Oct 5
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 7
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Oct 8
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 10
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Oct 12
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Oct 13
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Oct 14
Town Ballroom
Buffalo, NY
Oct 15
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Oct 17
Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 22
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Oct 24
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Oct 27
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
Oct 28
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Oct 29
The Lowbrow Palace
El Paso, TX
Nov 8
Audio São Paulo
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Nov 10
Circo Voador - Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Nov 11
Bar Opiniao
Cidade Baixa, RS, Brazil
Nov 12
Opera de Arame
Curitiba, PR, Brazil
Nov 14
Teatro Coliseo - Santiago
Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
For the most up-to-date information, follow Thundercat on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Listen to the new song "No More Lies" featuring Thundercat and Tame Impala. For more, check out Thundercat's Zumic artist page.