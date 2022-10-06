View all results for 'alt'
Thursday Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

28 shows across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 6, 2022

Hard rockers Thursday have added 2022 American tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are scheduled mainly along the eastern section of the USA in December. Thursday will perform a set celebrating their 2001 album, Full Collapse, which they released as a live album earlier this year. Opening act Cursive will do likewise with their 2000 album, Domestica. Anthony Green (of Circa Survive) joins the bill on select dates.

Later this month, Thursday return to touring with headlining shows backed by Hail The Sun, Fall of Troy, and The Homeless Gospel Choir. Staying active with about 30 concerts into December, they will also be opening for My Chemical Romance in California and Jimmy Eat World in Arizona.

When do Thursday 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Thursday Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 16
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Thursday All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 10
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and The Homeless Gospel Choir at The Black Sheep
The Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO
Oct 11
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and The Homeless Gospel Choir at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 13
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and The Homeless Gospel Choir at Garden Grove Amphitheatre
Garden Grove Amphitheatre Garden Grove, CA
Oct 14
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and The Homeless Gospel Choir at The Ritz
The Ritz San Jose, CA
Oct 15
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and The Homeless Gospel Choir at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 18
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and The Homeless Gospel Choir at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 19
Thursday, Hail The Sun, The Fall of Troy, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
Thursday, Hail The Sun, The Fall of Troy, and The Homeless Gospel Choir at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Oct 20
Thursday, Hail The Sun, The Fall of Troy, and The Homeless Gospel Choir
Thursday, Hail The Sun, The Fall of Troy, and The Homeless Gospel Choir at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 24
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and Homeless Gospel Choir
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and Homeless Gospel Choir at Brick by Brick
Brick by Brick San Diego, CA
Oct 26
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and Homeless Gospel Choir
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and Homeless Gospel Choir at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Oct 27
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and Homeless Gospel Choir
Thursday, Hail The Sun, and Homeless Gospel Choir at 1720
1720 Los Angeles, CA
Oct 28
Jimmy Eat World, The Maine, Thursday, PVRIS, and Sydney Sprague
Jimmy Eat World, The Maine, Thursday, PVRIS, and Sydney Sprague at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Nov 8
to
Nov 12
Emo's Not Dead Cruise
Emo's Not Dead Cruise at Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Dec 3
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Dec 4
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green at The Forge
The Forge Joliet, IL
Dec 5
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Dec 6
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 7
Thursday, and Cursive
Thursday, and Cursive at Imperial Bell
Imperial Bell Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Dec 9
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Dec 10
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green at Fete Music Hall
Fete Music Hall Providence, RI
Dec 11
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green at Phantom Power
Phantom Power Millersville, PA
Dec 13
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Dec 15
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green at Wally's Pub
Wally's Pub Hampton, NH
Dec 16
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 17
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green
Thursday, Cursive, and Anthony Green at The Chance Theater - NY
The Chance Theater - NY Poughkeepsie, NY

We recommend following Thursday on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Thursday's Zumic artist page.

