Thursday Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Thursday have added 2022 American tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are scheduled mainly along the eastern section of the USA in December. Thursday will perform a set celebrating their 2001 album, Full Collapse, which they released as a live album earlier this year. Opening act Cursive will do likewise with their 2000 album, Domestica. Anthony Green (of Circa Survive) joins the bill on select dates.

Later this month, Thursday return to touring with headlining shows backed by Hail The Sun, Fall of Troy, and The Homeless Gospel Choir. Staying active with about 30 concerts into December, they will also be opening for My Chemical Romance in California and Jimmy Eat World in Arizona.

When do Thursday 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

