Thursday Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'War All The Time' with Rival Schools and Many Eyes
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 11, 2023

Hard rockers Thursday added tour dates to their 2024 schedule.

New concerts are planned in January and February at mid-sized North American venues. The opening acts will be Rival Schools and Many Eyes. During the concerts, Thursday will be performing their highest charting album, War All the Time, 20 years after its initial release.

When do Thursday 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SIGNALS. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Thursday Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 24
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Thursday All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 27
to
Oct 29
FEST at Fest
Fest Gainesville, FL
Jan 25
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Jan 26
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at The Majestic Cafe
The Majestic Cafe Detroit, MI
Jan 27
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Jan 28
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Jan 30
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Jan 31
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Feb 1
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Feb 2
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Feb 3
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 5
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at The Crocodile Second Stage
The Crocodile Second Stage Seattle, WA
Feb 6
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Feb 8
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Feb 9
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Feb 10
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Feb 11
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Feb 13
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Feb 15
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Jack Rabbits
Jack Rabbits Jacksonville, FL
Feb 16
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 17
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Feb 18
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Feb 20
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Feb 21
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Feb 22
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Feb 23
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes at Elevation 27
Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Thursday on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Thursday's Zumic artist page.

Thursday
Thursday
genres
Emo Rock Hard Rock Post-Hardcore
Feb
24
Thursday, Rival Schools, and Many Eyes
Irving Plaza New York, NY
