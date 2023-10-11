Thursday Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Thursday added tour dates to their 2024 schedule.

New concerts are planned in January and February at mid-sized North American venues. The opening acts will be Rival Schools and Many Eyes. During the concerts, Thursday will be performing their highest charting album, War All the Time, 20 years after its initial release.

When do Thursday 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SIGNALS. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Thursday All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Thursday on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Thursday's Zumic artist page.