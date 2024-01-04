View all results for 'alt'
Tigers Jaw Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 4, 2024

Pennsylvania rockers Tigers Jaw added 2024 tour dates.

Three new February headlining concerts are planned at City Winery venues in New York City, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia. According to a post on the band's social media, "Invite a friend, lover, or enemy and we’ll play plenty of songs, tell a few stories, and have a nice time at these intimate acoustic shows at City Winery."

Starting in late March, Tigers Jaw head out on a previously scheduled North American tour opening for Movements.

Tigers Jaw Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Tigers Jaw All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 13
Tigers Jaw at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Feb 15
Tigers Jaw at City Winery Pittsburgh
City Winery Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 16
Tigers Jaw at City Winery
City Winery Philadelphia, PA
Mar 28
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Mar 29
Movements and Tigers Jaw at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Mar 30
Movements and Tigers Jaw at Tioga Sequoia Brewery
Tioga Sequoia Brewery Fresno, CA
Apr 1
Movements and Tigers Jaw at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Apr 3
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall Fort Worth, TX
Apr 4
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Apr 5
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 6
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Apr 8
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 9
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Apr 10
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Apr 12
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Apr 13
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Apr 14
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Apr 16
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at Water Street Music Hall
Water Street Music Hall Rochester, NY
Apr 17
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 19
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at Saint Andrew's Memorial Episcopal Church
Saint Andrew's Memorial Episcopal Church Detroit, MI
Apr 20
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Apr 22
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Apr 24
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Apr 26
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr 27
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
When do Tigers Jaw 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 5. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tigers Jaw on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Tigers Jaw's Zumic artist page.

Feb
13
Tigers Jaw
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Apr
14
Movements, Tigers Jaw, Webbed Wing, and Paerish
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
