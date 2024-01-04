Tigers Jaw Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Pennsylvania rockers Tigers Jaw added 2024 tour dates.

Three new February headlining concerts are planned at City Winery venues in New York City, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia. According to a post on the band's social media, "Invite a friend, lover, or enemy and we’ll play plenty of songs, tell a few stories, and have a nice time at these intimate acoustic shows at City Winery."

Starting in late March, Tigers Jaw head out on a previously scheduled North American tour opening for Movements.

Tigers Jaw All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Tigers Jaw 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 5. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tigers Jaw on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

