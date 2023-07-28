Tim McGraw Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Country star Tim McGraw has announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Standing Room Only, scheduled for release on August 25.
The newly scheduled concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from March into June. The opening act for the new dates will be Carly Pearce. Later this year, Tim has a handful of festival performances and headlining shows in Nevada and Oklahoma.
When do Tim McGraw 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Tim McGraw Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Tim McGraw All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Burl's Creek Event Grounds
Oro-Medonte, ON, Canada
Aug 11
to
Aug 12
Clay's Resort Jellystone Park
North Lawrence, OH
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Fort Calgary
Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 15
Nugget Event Center
Sparks, NV
Oct 21
Laughlin Event Center
Laughlin, NV
Dec 2
Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Thackerville, OK
Mar 14
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, FL
Mar 21
Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Des Moines, IA
Mar 27
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 29
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Mar 30
Matthew Knight Arena
Eugene, OR
Apr 5
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 6
ExtraMile Arena
Boise, ID
Apr 18
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Apr 19
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
Apr 20
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Apr 25
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Apr 26
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
May 11
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
May 16
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
May 17
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
May 18
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
May 30
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH
May 31
United Center
Chicago, IL
Jun 1
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 6
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Jun 7
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
Jun 8
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Jun 13
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Jun 20
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 21
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Jun 27
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
For the most up-to-date information, follow Tim McGraw on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
