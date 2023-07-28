Tim McGraw Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Country star Tim McGraw has announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Standing Room Only, scheduled for release on August 25.

The newly scheduled concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from March into June. The opening act for the new dates will be Carly Pearce. Later this year, Tim has a handful of festival performances and headlining shows in Nevada and Oklahoma.

When do Tim McGraw 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

