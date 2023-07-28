View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Tim McGraw Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

North American tour, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 28, 2023

Country star Tim McGraw has announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Standing Room Only, scheduled for release on August 25.

The newly scheduled concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from March into June. The opening act for the new dates will be Carly Pearce. Later this year, Tim has a handful of festival performances and headlining shows in Nevada and Oklahoma.

When do Tim McGraw 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tim McGraw Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 9
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Tim McGraw All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Boots and Hearts Festival at Burl's Creek Event Grounds
Burl's Creek Event Grounds Oro-Medonte, ON, Canada
Aug 11
to
Aug 12
Neon Lights Music Festival at Clay's Resort Jellystone Park
Clay's Resort Jellystone Park North Lawrence, OH
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Country Thunder Alberta at Fort Calgary
Fort Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 15
Tim McGraw at Nugget Event Center
Nugget Event Center Sparks, NV
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Coastal Country Jam at Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, CA
Oct 21
Tim McGraw at Laughlin Event Center
Laughlin Event Center Laughlin, NV
Dec 2
Tim McGraw at Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort Thackerville, OK
Mar 14
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Mar 15
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Mar 16
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Mar 21
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Mar 27
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 29
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Mar 30
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Matthew Knight Arena
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Apr 4
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Apr 5
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 6
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Apr 13
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Apr 18
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Apr 19
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Apr 20
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Apr 25
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Apr 26
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
May 9
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
May 11
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
May 16
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
May 17
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
May 18
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
May 30
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
May 31
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jun 1
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 6
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Jun 7
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Jun 8
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Jun 13
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Jun 15
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Jun 20
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jun 21
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Jun 22
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Jun 27
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tim McGraw on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the Standing Room Only title track on YouTube.

For more, check out Tim McGraw's Zumic artist page.

