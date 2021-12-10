Tim McGraw Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Tim McGraw has announced 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts will visit large-scale American venues from April into June. The opening acts for the new shows will be a talented lineup featuring Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis. Before the tour, McGraw has a few performances previously scheduled in Texas and Georgia beginning in February.

When do Tim McGraw 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin December 14. Spotify, Russell Dickerson fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your country on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Tim McGraw All Tour Dates and Tickets

McGraw has kept busy during the pandemic with an acting role alongside his wife Faith Hill and the legendary Sam Elliott in the new TV show 1883, which is a spinoff of Yellowstone for the Paramount+ network. Episode 1 premieres on December 19. For more tour dates, check out Tim McGraw's Zumic artist page.