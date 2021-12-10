View all results for 'alt'
Tim McGraw Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spring dates in America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 10, 2021

Country star Tim McGraw has announced 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts will visit large-scale American venues from April into June. The opening acts for the new shows will be a talented lineup featuring Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis. Before the tour, McGraw has a few performances previously scheduled in Texas and Georgia beginning in February.

When do Tim McGraw 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin December 14. Spotify, Russell Dickerson fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your country on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Tim McGraw Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 27
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 3
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Tim McGraw All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 19
[Early Show] Tim McGraw
[Early Show] Tim McGraw at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Feb 19
[Late Show] Tim McGraw
[Late Show] Tim McGraw at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Mar 6
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Apr 7
Tim McGraw and Pitbull
Tim McGraw and Pitbull at Lake Olmstead Stadium
Lake Olmstead Stadium Augusta, GA
Apr 29
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Apr 30
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
May 5
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
May 6
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
May 7
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Coral Sky Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
May 12
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
May 13
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
May 14
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
May 19
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
May 20
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
May 21
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
May 26
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
May 27
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
May 28
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 2
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jun 3
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 4
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 24
Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw at Wild West Arena
Wild West Arena North Platte, NE

We recommend following Tim McGraw on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

McGraw has kept busy during the pandemic with an acting role alongside his wife Faith Hill and the legendary Sam Elliott in the new TV show 1883, which is a spinoff of Yellowstone for the Paramount+ network. Episode 1 premieres on December 19. For more tour dates, check out Tim McGraw's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw
