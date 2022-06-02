Tinariwen Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

African group Tinariwen have announced their first tour in years.

The newly planned headlining shows are scheduled at mid-sized venues across the USA and Canada in September and October of 2022. Before then, Tinariwen have a few shows in England including festivals and a headlining concert. The band's most recent tour of America and Europe was in 2019, the same year of their most recent album: Amadjar.

When do Tinariwen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Formed around 1980, Tinariwen is credited for developing the style of "Desert Blues" which incorporates traditional Saharan music with elements of rock, blues, and folk. For more, check out Tinariwen's Zumic artist page.