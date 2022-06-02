View all results for 'alt'
Tinariwen Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bringing African rock to America and the UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 2, 2022

African group Tinariwen have announced their first tour in years.

The newly planned headlining shows are scheduled at mid-sized venues across the USA and Canada in September and October of 2022. Before then, Tinariwen have a few shows in England including festivals and a headlining concert. The band's most recent tour of America and Europe was in 2019, the same year of their most recent album: Amadjar.

When do Tinariwen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tinariwen Tour Dates

Oct 3
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Tinariwen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 28
All Points East
All Points East at Victoria Park London
Victoria Park London London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 1
to
Sep 4
End of the Road Festival
End of the Road Festival at Larmer Tree Gardens
Larmer Tree Gardens Tollard Royal, England, United Kingdom
Sep 3
Manchester Psych Fest
Manchester Psych Fest at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 4
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at The Spiegeltent
The Spiegeltent Paisley, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 9
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Sep 12
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Sep 13
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 15
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Sep 16
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at Imperial
Imperial Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 17
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at Mississippi Studios
Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
Sep 19
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Sep 20
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 23
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Sep 24
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Sep 25
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
Sep 27
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Sep 30
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Oct 1
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 5
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Oct 7
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at Theatre Rialto
Theatre Rialto Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 8
Tinariwen
Tinariwen at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada

We recommend following Tinariwen on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (middle of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Formed around 1980, Tinariwen is credited for developing the style of "Desert Blues" which incorporates traditional Saharan music with elements of rock, blues, and folk. For more, check out Tinariwen's Zumic artist page.

artists
Tinariwen
genres
Blues Blues Rock Folk Folk Rock Rock
image for artist Tinariwen
Tinariwen
Oct
2
Tinariwen
Webster Hall New York, NY
