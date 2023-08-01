View all results for 'alt'
Tinashe & Shygirl Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

UNIIQU3 opening American shows
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published August 1, 2023

Tinashe and Shygirl announced tour dates across North America in October and November of 2023, with UNIIQU3 as the opening act.

This is what we like to see, a lineup of artists whose talent compliments each other. Tinashe is an established R&B hit-maker from California who also crosses over into the Hip Hop and Pop worlds, while Shygirl and UNIIQU3 work with R&B and Hip Hop and are stars in their respective underground electronic circuits of London and Jersey.

The thirteen newly announced concerts are set at mid-sized venues including some of the finest ballrooms and theaters. Before this tour, Tinashe will be opening for Flume in September.

When do Tinashe and Shygirl 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin August 1. Spotify, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TINASHY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tinashe Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Tinashe All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
Flume, Tinashe, and Tkay Maidza at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Oct 28
Tinashe, Shygirl, and UNIIQU3 at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 30
Tinashe, Shygirl, and UNIIQU3 at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 3
Tinashe, Shygirl, and UNIIQU3 at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Nov 5
Tinashe, Shygirl, and UNIIQU3 at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 7
Tinashe, Shygirl, and UNIIQU3 at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Nov 8
Tinashe, Shygirl, and UNIIQU3 at Orpheum Theatre New Orleans
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Nov 9
Tinashe, Shygirl, and UNIIQU3 at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Nov 11
Tinashe, Shygirl, and UNIIQU3 at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Nov 13
Tinashe, Shygirl, and UNIIQU3 at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Nov 16
Tinashe, Shygirl, and UNIIQU3 at Shrine Expo Hall
Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA
Nov 17
Tinashe, Shygirl, and UNIIQU3 at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Nov 18
Tinashe, Shygirl, and UNIIQU3 at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tinashe and Shygirl on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Tinashe plans to release a new album later this year titled BB/ANG3L. Listen to the new song, "Talk To Me Nice." For more, check out the Tinashe and Shygirl Zumic artist pages.

