Tinashe Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

Tinashe announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, BB/Ang3l.

Nine new January and February shows are planned in Georgia, Florida, Washington, DC, New York City, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Toronto, and Illinois. According to a post on her social media, "If you don’t see your city on the list don’t worry, more dates announcing soon."

Tinashe also has March festival performances in Australia.

When do Tinashe 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tinashe on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

