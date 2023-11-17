View all results for 'alt'
Tinashe Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

East Coast tour
by Francesco Marano

Published November 17, 2023

Tinashe announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, BB/Ang3l.

Nine new January and February shows are planned in Georgia, Florida, Washington, DC, New York City, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Toronto, and Illinois. According to a post on her social media, "If you don’t see your city on the list don’t worry, more dates announcing soon."

Tinashe also has March festival performances in Australia.

Tinashe Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Tinashe All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 18
Tinashe, Shygirl, and UNIIQU3 at Fox Theater - Oakland
Cancelled
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jan 31
Tinashe at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Feb 2
Tinashe at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Feb 3
Tinashe at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Feb 6
Tinashe at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Feb 10
Tinashe at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Feb 12
Tinashe at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Feb 14
Tinashe at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 15
Tinashe at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Mar 22
Souled Out Festival at Parramatta Park Sydney
Parramatta Park Sydney Parramatta, NSW, Australia
Mar 23
Souled Out Festival at Doug Jennings Park - Gold Coast
Doug Jennings Park - Gold Coast Main Beach, QLD, Australia
Mar 29
Souled Out Festival at Caribbean Gardens
Caribbean Gardens Scoresby, VIC, Australia
When do Tinashe 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tinashe on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Tinashe's Zumic artist page.

