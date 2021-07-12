View all results for 'alt'
Tinashe Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'333' tour with REI AMI
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 12, 2021

R&B star Tinashe has announced 2021 tour dates in conjunction with her next album, reportedly titled 333. The concerts are scheduled to make stops at mid-size venues across the USA from September into October. The opening act for the new shows will be South Korean pop performer REI AMI.

Now 28 years old, Tinashe has come a long way as a solo artist over the past decade with a number of successful mixtapes, albums, singles, videos, and collaborations. Last year, she was forced to postpone her first major headlining tour since 2016 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Tinashe released her new song "Bouncin."

When do Tinashe 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales for fan club members begin July 13. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is 333. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tinashe Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Tinashe All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 16
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Sep 18
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Sep 19
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 21
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 22
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Sep 24
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Sep 27
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Sep 28
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Sep 29
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Sep 30
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Oct 3
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 6
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 7
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 9
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at Summit
Summit Denver, CO
Oct 10
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 12
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Oct 14
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 15
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 16
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Oct 17
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Oct 19
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Oct 21
Tinashe and REI AMI
Tinashe and REI AMI at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA

We recommend following Tinashe on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Tinashe's Zumic artist page.

Tinashe
Hip Hop Pop R&B
image for artist Tinashe
Tinashe
Sep
29
Tinashe and REI AMI
Terminal 5 New York, NY
