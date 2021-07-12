Tinashe Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

R&B star Tinashe has announced 2021 tour dates in conjunction with her next album, reportedly titled 333. The concerts are scheduled to make stops at mid-size venues across the USA from September into October. The opening act for the new shows will be South Korean pop performer REI AMI.

Now 28 years old, Tinashe has come a long way as a solo artist over the past decade with a number of successful mixtapes, albums, singles, videos, and collaborations. Last year, she was forced to postpone her first major headlining tour since 2016 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Tinashe released her new song "Bouncin."

When do Tinashe 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales for fan club members begin July 13. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is 333. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

