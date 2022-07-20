Titus Andronicus Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Titus Andronicus have shared details for 2022 tour dates. The newly planned concerts are set at venues in the USA and Canada in September and October.

On September 30, Titus Andronicus plan to release a new album titled The Will To Live. Check out the music video for their new song, "(I'm) Screwed." Also on the band's schedule are a couple of festival performances in New Jersey and South Carolina. On October 12, Titus will be joined by Yo La Tengo, Superchunk, and Control Top.

When do Titus Andronicus 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Titus Andronicus All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Titus Andronicus on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Titus Andronicus Zumic artist page.