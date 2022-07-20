View all results for 'alt'
Titus Andronicus Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

New shows, album info, song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 20, 2022

Titus Andronicus have shared details for 2022 tour dates. The newly planned concerts are set at venues in the USA and Canada in September and October.

On September 30, Titus Andronicus plan to release a new album titled The Will To Live. Check out the music video for their new song, "(I'm) Screwed." Also on the band's schedule are a couple of festival performances in New Jersey and South Carolina. On October 12, Titus will be joined by Yo La Tengo, Superchunk, and Control Top.

When do Titus Andronicus 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Titus Andronicus All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 24
Frantic City
Frantic City at Orange Loop Amphitheater
Orange Loop Amphitheater Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 30
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Oct 1
Jam Room Festival
Jam Room Festival at Jam Room Music Festival
Jam Room Music Festival Columbia, SC
Oct 3
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at The Earl
The Earl Atlanta, GA
Oct 4
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at Drkmttr
Drkmttr Goodlettsville, TN
Oct 5
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at Proud Larry’s
Proud Larry’s Oxford, MS
Oct 6
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at One Eyed Jacks Presents at 1104 Decatur
One Eyed Jacks Presents at 1104 Decatur New Orleans, LA
Oct 7
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Oct 8
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
The Far Out Lounge & Stage Austin, TX
Oct 9
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at Deep Ellum Art Company
Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX
Oct 10
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at The Vanguard
The Vanguard Tulsa, OK
Oct 12
Titus Andronicus, Yo La Tengo, Superchunk, and Control Top
Titus Andronicus, Yo La Tengo, Superchunk, and Control Top at George's Majestic Lounge
George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR
Oct 13
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at Blueberry Hill
Blueberry Hill St. Louis, MO
Oct 14
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at Zanzabar
Zanzabar Louisville, KY
Oct 15
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at Mahall's
Mahall's Lakewood, OH
Oct 16
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at Lee's Palace
Lee's Palace Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 17
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at Club Saw
Club Saw Ottawa, ON, Canada
Oct 18
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at l'Escogriffe Bar Spectacle
l'Escogriffe Bar Spectacle Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 21
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at Colony - Woodstock
Colony - Woodstock Woodstock, NY
Oct 22
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at Race Street Live
Race Street Live Holyoke, MA
Oct 23
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at The Met Pawtucket
The Met Pawtucket Pawtucket, RI
Oct 25
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at Space Gallery
Space Gallery Portland, ME
Oct 26
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at 3S Artspace
3S Artspace Portsmouth, NH
Oct 27
Titus Andronicus
Titus Andronicus at Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre Somverville , MA

We recommend following Titus Andronicus on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Titus Andronicus Zumic artist page.

Titus Andronicus
Indie Rock Rock
Titus Andronicus
