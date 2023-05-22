Tiwa Savage Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage has announced 2023 tour dates in North America.

Ten shows are planned at mid-sized venues coast to coast in August and September. Cities Tiwa will be performing in include Washington, DC, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Toronto.

When do Tiwa Savage 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales for Artist begin May 23. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tiwa Savage on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

