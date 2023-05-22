View all results for 'alt'
Tiwa Savage Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

9 shows in the USA, 1 in Canada
Published May 22, 2023

Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage has announced 2023 tour dates in North America.

Ten shows are planned at mid-sized venues coast to coast in August and September. Cities Tiwa will be performing in include Washington, DC, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Toronto.

When do Tiwa Savage 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales for Artist begin May 23. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tiwa Savage All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 24
Tiwa Savage at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Aug 25
Tiwa Savage at The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre New York, NY
Aug 29
Tiwa Savage at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 31
Tiwa Savage at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Sep 2
Tiwa Savage at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Sep 4
Tiwa Savage at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 7
Tiwa Savage at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Sep 9
Tiwa Savage at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 14
Tiwa Savage at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Sep 17
Tiwa Savage at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tiwa Savage on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

