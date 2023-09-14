View all results for 'alt'
Toadies Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows with Local H
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 14, 2023

Veteran rock band Toadies announced 2023 tour dates.

Four new December concerts have been planned in mid-sized venues around the band's homestate of Texas. The opening act will be Local H. 2023 has been a relatively quiet year on the road for Toadies, who have only performed live a handful of times.

Toadies All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 27
Toadies and Local H at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Dec 28
Toadies and Local H at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Dec 29
Toadies and Local H at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Dec 30
Toadies and Local H at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
When do Toadies 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Toadies on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Toadies Zumic artist page.

