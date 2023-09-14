Toadies Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran rock band Toadies announced 2023 tour dates.

Four new December concerts have been planned in mid-sized venues around the band's homestate of Texas. The opening act will be Local H. 2023 has been a relatively quiet year on the road for Toadies, who have only performed live a handful of times.

When do Toadies 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Toadies on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

