tobi lou Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nigerian Hip-Hop artist tobi lou announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Perish Blue, the newly planned concerts are set in September and October at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. The opening act for the new shows will be up-and-comers grouptherapy.

tobi lou All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do tobi lou 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist, American Express cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FARADA. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow tobi lou on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

