tobi lou Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall tour in America with grouptherapy.
Published August 3, 2023

Nigerian Hip-Hop artist tobi lou announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Perish Blue, the newly planned concerts are set in September and October at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. The opening act for the new shows will be up-and-comers grouptherapy.

tobi lou Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 4
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

tobi lou All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 21
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Sep 22
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Sep 23
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Empire Garage
Empire Garage Austin, TX
Sep 26
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 27
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Sep 28
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Sep 30
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Exit/In
Exit/In Nashville, TN
Oct 1
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Oct 3
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 4
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 5
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 8
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Oct 9
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Oct 11
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 12
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 15
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Oct 16
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Oct 18
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 20
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Oct 22
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 24
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Oct 25
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Oct 26
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 28
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 29
tobi lou and grouptherapy. at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
When do tobi lou 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist, American Express cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FARADA. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow tobi lou on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out tobi lou's Zumic artist page.

image for artist tobi lou
tobi lou
