Toby Keith Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Country star Toby Keith announced 2023 tour dates.

Two new concerts are planned on December 10 and 11 at Dolby Live at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. The last time Toby toured extensively was in 2021, according to setlist.fm.

The singer-songwriter also plans to release a new album on November 3, titled 100% Songwriter.

When do Toby Keith 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Toby Keith All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Toby Keith on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Toby Keith's Zumic artist page.