TobyMac Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

TobyMac has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule, billed as Hits Deep.

The man otherwise known as Toby McKeehan is currently on tour with Terrian, playing concerts into October. New concerts are now set at large-scale venues across America from January into March. Opening acts for the new dates will be Crowder, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrian.

When do TobyMac 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Promotional materials say that you can save 20% with the code INSIDER.

Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following TobyMac on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, TobyMac released a new album titled Life After Death.