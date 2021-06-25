Todd Rundgren Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Bang the drum! Todd Rundgren has announced 2021 tour dates. The concerts are billed as The Individualist - A True Star, a nod to his 2018 book, The Individualist - Digressions, Dreams & Dissertations. Rocking in Rundgren's band will be Bobby Strickland, Jesse Gress, Prairie Prince, Kasim Sulton, and Greg Hawkes.
The 73-year-old Rundgren — known as "boy wonder" for over 50 years because of his natural music wizardry — is hitting the road from October into November, making stops at mid-size venues across America. Multiple nights are planned in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and a few other locations.
Todd Rundgren All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 22
to
Jul 24
Moondance Events
Walker, MN
Oct 1
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Oct 2
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Oct 4
Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield, CT
Oct 5
Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield, CT
Oct 7
Gramercy Theatre
New York, NY
Oct 8
Gramercy Theatre
New York, NY
Oct 9
Gramercy Theatre
New York, NY
Oct 11
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 12
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 14
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Oct 17
Capital Turnaround
Washington, DC
Oct 18
Capital Turnaround
Washington, DC
Oct 20
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Oct 23
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Oct 24
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Clearwater, FL
Oct 25
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Clearwater, FL
Oct 29
Canton Palace Theatre
Canton, OH
Oct 30
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Nov 1
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Nov 2
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Nov 5
20 Monroe Live
Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 6
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
Northfield, OH
Nov 7
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
Northfield, OH
Nov 10
Paramount Theatre Denver
Denver, CO
Nov 12
The Belasco
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 13
The Belasco
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 14
The Belasco
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 16
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Nov 17
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
When do Todd Rundgren 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
We recommend following Todd Rundgren on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Todd Rundgren's Zumic artist page.