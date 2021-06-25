View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Todd Rundgren Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

'Individualist - True Star' concerts across America
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published June 25, 2021

Bang the drum! Todd Rundgren has announced 2021 tour dates. The concerts are billed as The Individualist - A True Star, a nod to his 2018 book, The Individualist - Digressions, Dreams & Dissertations. Rocking in Rundgren's band will be Bobby Strickland, Jesse Gress, Prairie Prince, Kasim Sulton, and Greg Hawkes.

The 73-year-old Rundgren — known as "boy wonder" for over 50 years because of his natural music wizardry — is hitting the road from October into November, making stops at mid-size venues across America. Multiple nights are planned in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and a few other locations.

Todd Rundgren Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 4
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Oct 5
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Oct 7
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Oct 8
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Oct 9
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Oct 14
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Todd Rundgren All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 22
to
Jul 24
Moondance Jam
Moondance Jam at Moondance Events
Moondance Events Walker, MN
Oct 1
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Oct 2
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Oct 4
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Oct 5
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Oct 7
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Oct 8
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Oct 9
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Oct 11
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 12
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 14
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Oct 17
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Capital Turnaround
Capital Turnaround Washington, DC
Oct 18
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Capital Turnaround
Capital Turnaround Washington, DC
Oct 20
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Oct 23
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Oct 24
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Clearwater, FL
Oct 25
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Clearwater, FL
Oct 29
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Canton Palace Theatre
Canton Palace Theatre Canton, OH
Oct 30
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Nov 1
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 2
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 5
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at 20 Monroe Live
20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 6
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Nov 7
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Nov 10
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Nov 12
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at The Belasco
The Belasco Los Angeles, CA
Nov 13
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at The Belasco
The Belasco Los Angeles, CA
Nov 14
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at The Belasco
The Belasco Los Angeles, CA
Nov 16
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Nov 17
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
When do Todd Rundgren 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Todd Rundgren on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Todd Rundgren's Zumic artist page.

2
126
artists
Todd Rundgren
genres
Hard Rock Pop Rock Prog Rock Psychedelic
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren
Oct
3
Todd Rundgren
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Oct
4
Todd Rundgren
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Oct
7
Todd Rundgren
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Oct
8
Todd Rundgren
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Oct
9
Todd Rundgren
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Oct
14
Todd Rundgren
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article '50 Years Ago Today' Tribute to The Beatles' White Album Adds Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale
October 14, 2019
'50 Years Ago Today' Tribute to The Beatles' White Album Adds Tou...
Tickets Classic Rock Rock Christopher Cross Jason Scheff Joey Molland Micky Dolenz Todd Rundgren
1
759
image for article Beatles Tribute Tour featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, and Micky Dolenz set for 2019: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 14, 2019
Beatles Tribute Tour featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, ...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Christopher Cross It Was 50 Years Ago Today Jason Scheff Joey Molland Micky Dolenz Todd Rundgren
2
1222
image for article Yes Plan 2017 'Yestival' Tour with Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer while Former Band Members Plan Their Own Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 10, 2017
Yes Plan 2017 'Yestival' Tour with Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer ...
Tickets British Rock Classic Rock Prog Rock Psychedelic Carl Palmer Todd Rundgren Yes Baltimore, MD Boone, NC Boston, MA Brookville, NY Clarkston, MI Cleveland, OH Greensboro, NC Greensburg, PA Holmdel, NJ Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Mashantucket, CT New York, NY Newark, NJ Niagara Falls, NY Oklahoma City, OK Phoenix, AZ Reading, PA Sugar Land Trenton Upper Darby, PA Vienna, VA Wallingford, CT Washington
1
1186
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart