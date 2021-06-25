Todd Rundgren Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Bang the drum! Todd Rundgren has announced 2021 tour dates. The concerts are billed as The Individualist - A True Star, a nod to his 2018 book, The Individualist - Digressions, Dreams & Dissertations. Rocking in Rundgren's band will be Bobby Strickland, Jesse Gress, Prairie Prince, Kasim Sulton, and Greg Hawkes.

The 73-year-old Rundgren — known as "boy wonder" for over 50 years because of his natural music wizardry — is hitting the road from October into November, making stops at mid-size venues across America. Multiple nights are planned in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and a few other locations.

When do Todd Rundgren 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

