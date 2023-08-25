View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Tommy Emmanuel Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

75+ concerts in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 25, 2023

Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel added 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are set in February and March at mid-sized venues in the USA. The opening act for these shows will be Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley. Beginning in September, Tommy has previously announced headlining concerts across North America with Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams joining the bill then will tour through Europe in November for a brief run of shows.

When do Tommy Emmanuel 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tommy Emmanuel Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 8
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Sep 9
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Town Hall Theatre
Town Hall Theatre New York, NY
Sep 15
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Paramount Hudson Valley
Paramount Hudson Valley Peekskill, NY

Tommy Emmanuel All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 7
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center
Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center Richmond, VA
Sep 8
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Sep 9
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Town Hall Theatre
Town Hall Theatre New York, NY
Sep 10
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Sep 12
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Sep 13
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Academy of Music
Academy of Music Northampton, MA
Sep 14
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at The Wilbur
The Wilbur Boston, MA
Sep 15
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Paramount Hudson Valley
Paramount Hudson Valley Peekskill, NY
Sep 16
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Sep 17
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Tommy Emmanuel's Guitar Camp USA at Grand Hyatt Hotel
Grand Hyatt Hotel Nashville, TN
Sep 23
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 9
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center
Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center Lexington, KY
Oct 11
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 12
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Playhouse Square
Playhouse Square Cleveland, OH
Oct 13
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Oct 14
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Park West
Park West Chicago, IL
Oct 15
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Oct 17
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Fitzgerald Theater
Fitzgerald Theater Saint Paul, MN
Oct 18
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Englert Theatre
Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA
Oct 19
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Sheldon Concert Hall
Sheldon Concert Hall St. Louis, MO
Oct 20
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries
The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries St. Louis, MO
Oct 21
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at Taft Theatre
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
Nov 3
Tommy Emmanuel at Kulturgarage
Kulturgarage Wien, Austria
Nov 4
Tommy Emmanuel at Müpa Budapest
Müpa Budapest Budapest, Hungary
Nov 6
Tommy Emmanuel at Kodály Központ
Kodály Központ Pécs, Hungary
Nov 10
to
Nov 11
Blues Heaven Festival at Arena Nord
Arena Nord Frederikshavn, Denmark
Nov 13
Tommy Emmanuel at Cavatina Hall
Cavatina Hall Bielsko-Biała, Śląskie, Poland
Nov 14
Tommy Emmanuel at Klub Studio
Klub Studio Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Nov 15
Tommy Emmanuel at Stodola
Stodola Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Nov 16
Tommy Emmanuel at Polish Baltic Philharmonic Fryderyka Chopina
Polish Baltic Philharmonic Fryderyka Chopina Gdańsk, Pomorskie, Poland
Nov 28
Tommy Emmanuel and Jerry Douglas at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Nov 29
Tommy Emmanuel and Jerry Douglas at Hudiburg Chevrolet Center
Hudiburg Chevrolet Center Midwest City, OK
Nov 30
Tommy Emmanuel and Jerry Douglas at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Dec 1
Tommy Emmanuel and Jerry Douglas at Cullen Performance Hall
Cullen Performance Hall Houston, TX
Dec 2
Tommy Emmanuel and Jerry Douglas at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Dec 3
Tommy Emmanuel and Jerry Douglas at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
Charline McCombs Empire Theatre San Antonio, TX
Dec 5
Tommy Emmanuel and Jerry Douglas at Kimo Theatre
Kimo Theatre Albuquerque, NM
Dec 6
Tommy Emmanuel and Jerry Douglas at Fox Tucson Theatre
Fox Tucson Theatre Tucson, AZ
Dec 7
Tommy Emmanuel and Jerry Douglas at Mesa Arts Center
Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ
Dec 8
Tommy Emmanuel and Jerry Douglas at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Dec 9
Tommy Emmanuel and Jerry Douglas at The Saban
The Saban Beverly Hills, CA
Dec 10
Tommy Emmanuel and Jerry Douglas at Tower Theatre - Fresno
Tower Theatre - Fresno Fresno, CA
Dec 12
Tommy Emmanuel and Jerry Douglas at Palace Of Fine Arts
Palace Of Fine Arts San Francisco, CA
Dec 13
Tommy Emmanuel and Jerry Douglas at Crest Theatre
Crest Theatre Sacramento, CA
Jan 10
Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at Exeter Corn Exchange
Exeter Corn Exchange Exeter, England, United Kingdom
Jan 11
Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at Bath Forum
Bath Forum Bath and North East Somerset, England, United Kingdom
Jan 12
Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at Cadogan Hall
Cadogan Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 13
Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at De La Warr Pavilion
De La Warr Pavilion East Sussex, England, United Kingdom
Jan 14
Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Jan 16
Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at The Apex
The Apex Bury St Edmunds, England, United Kingdom
Jan 17
Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at Lowther Pavilion
Lowther Pavilion Lytham Saint Annes, England, United Kingdom
Jan 18
Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at The Fire Station
The Fire Station Sunderland, England, United Kingdom
Jan 19
Celtic Connections - Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at Glasgow Pavilion Theatre
Glasgow Pavilion Theatre Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 21
Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at Buxton Opera House
Buxton Opera House Derbyshire, England, United Kingdom
Jan 23
Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at Corn Exchange Kings Lynn
Corn Exchange Kings Lynn King's Lynn, England, United Kingdom
Jan 24
Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at Theatre Severn
Theatre Severn Shropshire, England, United Kingdom
Jan 25
Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at Alban Arena
Alban Arena St Albans, England, United Kingdom
Jan 26
Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at Floral Pavilion Theatre
Floral Pavilion Theatre Wallasey, England, United Kingdom
Jan 27
Tommy Emmanuel and Molly Tuttle at The Royal Hall
The Royal Hall North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Jan 29
Tommy Emmanuel and Clive Carroll at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Jan 31
Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 1
Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes at Millennium Forum
Millennium Forum Londonderry, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 2
Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Feb 20
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Cox Business Convention Center - Complex
Cox Business Convention Center - Complex Tulsa, OK
Feb 21
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts
Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts Salina, KS
Feb 23
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Feb 24
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at The Avalon Theatre
The Avalon Theatre Grand Junction, CO
Feb 26
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center
Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 27
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at The Egyptian Theatre
The Egyptian Theatre Boise, ID
Feb 28
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Fox Theater Spokane
Fox Theater Spokane Spokane, WA
Mar 1
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 2
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Tower Theatre - Bend
Tower Theatre - Bend Bend, OR
Mar 3
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Rogue Theatre
Rogue Theatre Grants Pass, OR
Mar 4
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Newmark Theatre
Newmark Theatre Portland, OR
Mar 5
Tommy Emmanuel at Arkley Center for the Performing Arts
Arkley Center for the Performing Arts Eureka, CA
Mar 7
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Heritage Theatre
Heritage Theatre Campbell, CA
Mar 8
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Buck Owens Crystal Palace
Buck Owens Crystal Palace Bakersfield, CA
Mar 9
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Campbell Hall
Campbell Hall Santa Barbara, CA
Mar 10
Tommy Emmanuel and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Mar 28
to
Apr 1
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Byron Events Farm Tyagarah
Byron Events Farm Tyagarah Tyagarah, NSW, Australia

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tommy Emmanuel on social media and sign up for the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this week, Tommy released a music video for "Everybody Loves You" featuring Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams. For more, check out Tommy Emmanuel's Zumic artist page.

1
177
artists
Tommy Emmanuel
genres
Country Jazz Pop Pop Jazz Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Tommy Emmanuel
Tommy Emmanuel
Sep
8
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Sep
9
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Town Hall Theatre New York, NY
Sep
15
Tommy Emmanuel and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Paramount Hudson Valley Peekskill, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart