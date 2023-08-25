Tommy Emmanuel Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel added 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are set in February and March at mid-sized venues in the USA. The opening act for these shows will be Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley. Beginning in September, Tommy has previously announced headlining concerts across North America with Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams joining the bill then will tour through Europe in November for a brief run of shows.

When do Tommy Emmanuel 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this week, Tommy released a music video for "Everybody Loves You" featuring Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams. For more, check out Tommy Emmanuel's Zumic artist page.