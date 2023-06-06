Tool Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Tool announced 2023 tour dates.
The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast in October and November. The tour is set to include the band’s first concerts in Canada since 2019. Tool also have festival performances on their calendar.
When do Tool 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin June 8. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Oct 3
Budweiser Events Center
Loveland, CO
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
Oct 11
Vivint Arena
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 12
Mountain America Center
Idaho Falls, ID
Oct 15
Spokane Arena
Spokane, WA
Oct 17
Matthew Knight Arena
Eugene, OR
Oct 22
Prospera Place
Kelowna, BC, Canada
Oct 23
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 25
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 27
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 29
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Oct 31
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Nov 1
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
Nov 3
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Nov 4
Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center
Charleston, WV
Nov 6
Blue Cross Arena
Rochester, NY
Nov 10
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Nov 13
SNHU Arena
Manchester, NH
Nov 16
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 19
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 20
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 21
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
For the most up-to-date information, follow Tool on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
