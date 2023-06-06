Tool Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Tool announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast in October and November. The tour is set to include the band’s first concerts in Canada since 2019. Tool also have festival performances on their calendar.

When do Tool 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin June 8. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tool All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tool on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

