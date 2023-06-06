View all results for 'alt'
Tool Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Arena tour this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 6, 2023

This week, Tool announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast in October and November. The tour is set to include the band’s first concerts in Canada since 2019. Tool also have festival performances on their calendar.

When do Tool 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin June 8. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tool All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Oct 3
Tool at Budweiser Events Center
Budweiser Events Center Loveland, CO
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
PowerTrip at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Oct 11
Tool at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 12
Tool at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Oct 14
Tool at Idaho Center
Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Oct 15
Tool at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Oct 17
Tool at Matthew Knight Arena
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Oct 19
Tool at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 20
Tool at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Oct 22
Tool at Prospera Place
Prospera Place Kelowna, BC, Canada
Oct 23
Tool at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 25
Tool at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 27
Tool at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 29
Tool at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Oct 31
Tool at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Nov 1
Tool at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Nov 3
Tool at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Nov 4
Tool at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center
Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Charleston, WV
Nov 6
Tool at Blue Cross Arena
Blue Cross Arena Rochester, NY
Nov 7
Tool at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
Nov 10
Tool at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 13
Tool at SNHU Arena
SNHU Arena Manchester, NH
Nov 15
Tool at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Nov 16
Tool at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Nov 19
Tool at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 20
Tool at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 21
Tool at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tool on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Tool's Zumic artist page.

artists
Tool
genres
Hard Rock Metal Prog Metal progressive metal Progressive rock Prog Rock Psychedelic Hard Rock
image for artist Tool
Tool
