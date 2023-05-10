Toosii Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Toosii has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Naujour.

The newly planned shows are scheduled from July into September at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. Later this month, Toosii has tour dates in Denmark and London before coming back for June concerts in New York. The artist, born Nau'Jour Lazier Grainger, has festival performances at Shaggfest and Rolling Loud Miami.

When do Toosii 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin May 11. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Toosii All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Toosii on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Toosii's Zumic artist page.