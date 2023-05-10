View all results for 'alt'
Toosii Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Naujour' tour, need we say more?
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 10, 2023

Rapper Toosii has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Naujour.

The newly planned shows are scheduled from July into September at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. Later this month, Toosii has tour dates in Denmark and London before coming back for June concerts in New York. The artist, born Nau'Jour Lazier Grainger, has festival performances at Shaggfest and Rolling Loud Miami.

When do Toosii 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin May 11. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Toosii All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 18
Toosii at Stagebox
Stagebox København, Denmark
May 19
Toosii at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
Toosii and Sexyy Red at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Jun 10
Toosii at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater Syracuse, NY
Jun 17
Shaggfest: Method Man, Redman, Toosii, and more at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Jul 26
Toosii at The Midway - CA
The Midway - CA San Francisco, CA
Jul 27
Toosii at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jul 30
Toosii at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jul 31
Toosii at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Aug 3
Toosii at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Aug 5
Toosii at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Aug 6
Toosii at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Aug 8
Toosii at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Aug 10
Toosii at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Aug 11
Toosii at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Aug 15
Toosii at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Aug 17
Toosii at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Aug 19
Toosii at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Aug 21
Toosii at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Aug 22
Toosii at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 24
Toosii at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 25
Toosii at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Aug 29
Toosii at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Aug 31
Toosii at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Sep 2
Toosii at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Sep 3
Toosii at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Toosii on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

