Tori Amos Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ shows in America, five in the British Isles
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published February 2, 2022

Singer-songwriter Tori Amos has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Ocean to Ocean. At this time, Tori has 38 performances planned: 33 in North America from April to June, and five in the British Isles (Ireland, Scotland, and England) in March.

The Ocean to Ocean album was released in October of 2021. Tori recently spoke with PBS Newshour about how the album was inspired by the personal loss of her mother, in addition to the difficulty of the COVID pandemic which forced her to quarantine in London after visiting her daughter who is a university student there, and the subsequent period when she was unable to perform concerts for the longest period in her career because of the lockdowns and public health risks associated with the virus.

When do Tori Amos 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Tori Amos Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Tori Amos All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 11
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 12
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 14
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Mar 17
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Cork Opera House
Cork Opera House Emmet Place, Ireland
Mar 18
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Olympia Theatre
Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Apr 27
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Apr 29
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Apr 30
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
May 1
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
May 4
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
May 5
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at The Peace Center - SC
The Peace Center - SC Greenville, SC
May 6
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Raleigh, NC
May 8
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
May 9
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 11
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
May 12
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
May 14
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank
Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank Boston, MA
May 15
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Merrill Auditorium
Merrill Auditorium Portland, ME
May 16
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Veterans Memorial Auditorium Providence, RI
May 18
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
May 19
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)
Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts) Toronto, ON, Canada
May 21
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Palace Theatre Columbus
Palace Theatre Columbus Columbus, OH
May 22
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at KeyBank State Theatre
KeyBank State Theatre Cleveland, OH
May 24
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Taft Theatre
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
May 25
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University
Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University Chicago, IL
May 26
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
May 28
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater Madison, WI
May 31
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Music Hall Kansas City
Music Hall Kansas City Kansas City, MO
Jun 2
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Jun 5
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 7
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Jun 8
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at The Centre In Vancouver For Performing Arts
The Centre In Vancouver For Performing Arts Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 10
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Paramount Theatre - Oakland
Paramount Theatre - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jun 11
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Balboa Theatre
Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA
Jun 12
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix
Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix Phoenix, AZ
Jun 12
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix
Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix Phoenix, AZ
Jun 15
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Jun 16
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Tori Amos on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Tori Amos Zumic artist page.

