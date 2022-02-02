Tori Amos Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Tori Amos has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Ocean to Ocean. At this time, Tori has 38 performances planned: 33 in North America from April to June, and five in the British Isles (Ireland, Scotland, and England) in March.
The Ocean to Ocean album was released in October of 2021. Tori recently spoke with PBS Newshour about how the album was inspired by the personal loss of her mother, in addition to the difficulty of the COVID pandemic which forced her to quarantine in London after visiting her daughter who is a university student there, and the subsequent period when she was unable to perform concerts for the longest period in her career because of the lockdowns and public health risks associated with the virus.
When do Tori Amos 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Tori Amos Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 11
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
May 12
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Tori Amos All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 11
London Palladium
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 12
London Palladium
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 14
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 15
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Mar 17
Cork Opera House
Emmet Place, Ireland
Mar 18
Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Apr 27
Majestic Theatre Dallas
Dallas, TX
Apr 29
Majestic Theatre San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
Apr 30
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
May 1
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
May 4
Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta, GA
May 5
The Peace Center - SC
Greenville, SC
May 6
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Raleigh, NC
May 8
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oxon Hill, MD
May 9
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
May 11
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
May 12
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
May 14
Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank
Boston, MA
May 15
Merrill Auditorium
Portland, ME
May 16
Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Providence, RI
May 18
Kodak Center
Rochester, NY
May 19
Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 21
Palace Theatre Columbus
Columbus, OH
May 22
KeyBank State Theatre
Cleveland, OH
May 24
Taft Theatre
Cincinnati, OH
May 25
Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University
Chicago, IL
May 26
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI
May 28
Orpheum Theater
Madison, WI
May 31
Music Hall Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
Jun 2
Paramount Theatre Denver
Denver, CO
Jun 5
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Jun 7
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Portland, OR
Jun 8
The Centre In Vancouver For Performing Arts
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 10
Paramount Theatre - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Jun 11
Balboa Theatre
San Diego, CA
Jun 12
Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 12
Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 15
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 16
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
We recommend following Tori Amos on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out the Tori Amos Zumic artist page.