Tori Amos Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Tori Amos has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Ocean to Ocean. At this time, Tori has 38 performances planned: 33 in North America from April to June, and five in the British Isles (Ireland, Scotland, and England) in March.

The Ocean to Ocean album was released in October of 2021. Tori recently spoke with PBS Newshour about how the album was inspired by the personal loss of her mother, in addition to the difficulty of the COVID pandemic which forced her to quarantine in London after visiting her daughter who is a university student there, and the subsequent period when she was unable to perform concerts for the longest period in her career because of the lockdowns and public health risks associated with the virus.

When do Tori Amos 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

