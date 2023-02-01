View all results for 'alt'
Tori Amos Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Ocean to Ocean' tour in Europe and USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 1, 2023

Singer-songwriter Tori Amos has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Ocean to Ocean.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast in June and July. Previously, Tori announced a European tour happening in March and April. In total, she has 53 concerts on her schedule so far.

The Ocean to Ocean album was released in October of 2021. Tori spoke with PBS Newshour about how the album was inspired by her mother and the COVID pandemic.

When do Tori Amos 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Ticketmaster presale password is TORI2023. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mar 25
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Queen's Hall
Queen's Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Mar 28
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Mar 29
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Mar 31
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Apr 1
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Apr 3
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Cirque Royal
Cirque Royal Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 6
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Royal Theater Carré
Royal Theater Carré Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 7
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Royal Theater Carré
Royal Theater Carré Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 9
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Metropol Theater Bremen
Metropol Theater Bremen Bremen, HB, Germany
Apr 10
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Apr 11
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Georg-Friedrich-Händel HALLE
Georg-Friedrich-Händel HALLE Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
Apr 13
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Teatro Arcimboldi
Teatro Arcimboldi Milano, Italy
Apr 14
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at RADIANT - BELLEVUE
RADIANT - BELLEVUE Caluire-et-Cuire, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Apr 16
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Philharmonie im Gasteig
Philharmonie im Gasteig München, BY, Germany
Apr 18
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Laeiszhalle Hamburg, Großer Saal
Laeiszhalle Hamburg, Großer Saal Hamburg, Germany
Apr 19
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Alte Oper (Grosser Saal)
Alte Oper (Grosser Saal) Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Apr 20
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Apr 22
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Théâtre Sébastopol
Théâtre Sébastopol Lille, Hauts-de-France, France
Apr 24
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Det Kgl. Teater, Gamle Scene
Det Kgl. Teater, Gamle Scene København K, Denmark
Apr 25
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Oslo Konserthus
Oslo Konserthus Sentrum, Oslo, Norway
Apr 28
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Hala Spodek
Hala Spodek Katowice, śląskie, Poland
Apr 29
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Festspielhaus St. Pölten
Festspielhaus St. Pölten St. Pölten, Austria
Apr 30
Tori Amos and Skaar
Tori Amos and Skaar at Volkshaus Zürich
Volkshaus Zürich Zürich, Switzerland
Jun 17
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 18
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Jun 20
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts New Orleans, LA
Jun 22
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Alabama Theatre
Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL
Jun 23
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta, GA
Jun 24
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jun 26
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Jun 28
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 29
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jul 1
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 2
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Jul 5
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jul 6
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Hershey Theatre
Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
Jul 8
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Artpark Mainstage Theater
Artpark Mainstage Theater Lewiston, NY
Jul 9
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills Rochester Hills, MI
Jul 11
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jul 12
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
Jul 14
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Jul 15
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha Omaha, NE
Jul 17
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 18
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center Albuquerque, NM
Jul 19
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Mesa Arts Center
Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ
Jul 21
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 22
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Jul 23
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Jul 25
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Jul 26
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Jul 28
Tori Amos
Tori Amos at Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA

We recommend following Tori Amos on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Tori Amos Zumic artist page.

