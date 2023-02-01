Tori Amos Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Tori Amos has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Ocean to Ocean.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast in June and July. Previously, Tori announced a European tour happening in March and April. In total, she has 53 concerts on her schedule so far.

The Ocean to Ocean album was released in October of 2021. Tori spoke with PBS Newshour about how the album was inspired by her mother and the COVID pandemic.

When do Tori Amos 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Ticketmaster presale password is TORI2023. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Tori Amos on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

