Tori Amos Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Tori Amos has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Ocean to Ocean.
The newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast in June and July. Previously, Tori announced a European tour happening in March and April. In total, she has 53 concerts on her schedule so far.
The Ocean to Ocean album was released in October of 2021. Tori spoke with PBS Newshour about how the album was inspired by her mother and the COVID pandemic.
When do Tori Amos 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Ticketmaster presale password is TORI2023. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jun 28
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Jun 29
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Jul 2
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Red Bank, NJ
Mar 25
Queen's Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Ulster Hall
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Mar 28
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Mar 29
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Mar 31
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Apr 1
Corn Exchange Cambridge
Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Apr 3
Royal Albert Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Cirque Royal
Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 6
Royal Theater Carré
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 7
Royal Theater Carré
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 9
Metropol Theater Bremen
Bremen, HB, Germany
Apr 10
Tempodrom
Berlin, Germany
Apr 11
Georg-Friedrich-Händel HALLE
Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
Apr 13
Teatro Arcimboldi
Milano, Italy
Apr 14
RADIANT - BELLEVUE
Caluire-et-Cuire, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Apr 16
Philharmonie im Gasteig
München, BY, Germany
Apr 18
Laeiszhalle Hamburg, Großer Saal
Hamburg, Germany
Apr 19
Alte Oper (Grosser Saal)
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Apr 22
Théâtre Sébastopol
Lille, Hauts-de-France, France
Apr 24
Det Kgl. Teater, Gamle Scene
København K, Denmark
Apr 25
Oslo Konserthus
Sentrum, Oslo, Norway
Apr 28
Hala Spodek
Katowice, śląskie, Poland
Apr 29
Festspielhaus St. Pölten
St. Pölten, Austria
Apr 30
Volkshaus Zürich
Zürich, Switzerland
Jun 17
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 18
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Jun 20
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
New Orleans, LA
Jun 22
Alabama Theatre
Birmingham, AL
Jun 23
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Atlanta, GA
Jun 24
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Jun 26
Ovens Auditorium
Charlotte, NC
Jul 1
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Jul 6
Hershey Theatre
Hershey, PA
Jul 8
Artpark Mainstage Theater
Lewiston, NY
Jul 9
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Rochester Hills, MI
Jul 11
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Jul 12
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
Louisville, KY
Jul 14
Stifel Theatre
St. Louis, MO
Jul 15
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Omaha, NE
Jul 17
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jul 18
Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
Albuquerque, NM
Jul 19
Mesa Arts Center
Mesa, AZ
Jul 21
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Jul 22
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
Jul 23
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Jul 25
Mountain Winery
Saratoga, CA
Jul 26
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
We recommend following Tori Amos on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
