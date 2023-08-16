View all results for 'alt'
Tori Kelly Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Take Control' tour across USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 16, 2023

Singer-songwriter Tori Kelly has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, tori.

Billed as Take Control, nine new September shows are planned at mid-sized venues in North America. As shared on a press release, "Tori Kelly will highlight her powerhouse vocal talent, instrumental prowess, and highly magnetic stage presence. Most importantly, it will showcase her newest body of work, the tori EP, live for the first time as an intimate and extra special experience for fans."

When do Tori Kelly 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is purpleskies. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sep 11
Tori Kelly at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Sep 10
Tori Kelly at The Axis Club Theatre
The Axis Club Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 11
Tori Kelly at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Sep 13
Tori Kelly at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Sep 17
Tori Kelly at The Loft Atlanta
The Loft Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 18
Tori Kelly at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
Sep 21
Tori Kelly at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox Denver, CO
Sep 24
Tori Kelly at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Sep 25
Tori Kelly at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Sep 26
Tori Kelly at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tori Kelly on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Tori Kelly's Zumic artist page.

Tori Kelly
Gospel Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter Soul
Tori Kelly
