Tori Kelly Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Tori Kelly has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, tori.

Billed as Take Control, nine new September shows are planned at mid-sized venues in North America. As shared on a press release, "Tori Kelly will highlight her powerhouse vocal talent, instrumental prowess, and highly magnetic stage presence. Most importantly, it will showcase her newest body of work, the tori EP, live for the first time as an intimate and extra special experience for fans."

When do Tori Kelly 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is purpleskies. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tori Kelly Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Tori Kelly at Bowery Ballroom Bowery Ballroom New York, NY buy tickets

Tori Kelly All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tori Kelly on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Tori Kelly's Zumic artist page.