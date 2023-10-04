Torres Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

This week, singer-songwriter Torres announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across the USA and Europe from January into April. The opening act on select dates will be Aisha Burns or Liza Anne.

On January 26 Torres plans to release a new album titled What an enormous room. Watch the music video for the new song "Collect."

When do Torres 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Torres All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Torres on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Torres Zumic artist page.