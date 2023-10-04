View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Torres Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in USA and Europe; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 4, 2023
Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

This week, singer-songwriter Torres announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across the USA and Europe from January into April. The opening act on select dates will be Aisha Burns or Liza Anne.

On January 26 Torres plans to release a new album titled What an enormous room. Watch the music video for the new song "Collect."

When do Torres 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Torres Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 26
Torres and Aisha Burns at Elsewhere
Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

Torres All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 17
Torres and Aisha Burns at Grog Shop
Grog Shop Cleveland, OH
Jan 18
Torres at Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL Illinois, United States
Jan 19
Torres and Aisha Burns at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Jan 20
Torres and Aisha Burns at The Basement
The Basement Nashville, TN
Jan 22
Torres and Aisha Burns at Masquerade - GA
Masquerade - GA Atlanta, GA
Jan 23
Torres and Aisha Burns at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
Jan 24
Torres and Aisha Burns at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Jan 25
Torres and Aisha Burns at The Foundry - PA
The Foundry - PA Philadelphia, PA
Jan 27
Torres at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Feb 2
Torres at Le Hasard Ludique
Le Hasard Ludique Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 3
Torres at Cactus Muziekcentrum
Cactus Muziekcentrum Brugge, Vlaams Gewest, Belgium
Feb 5
Torres at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Feb 6
Torres at Bumann & Sohn
Bumann & Sohn Köln, NRW, Germany
Feb 7
Torres at Privatclub
Privatclub Berlin, Germany
Feb 8
Torres at Milla Club
Milla Club München, BY, Germany
Feb 9
to
Feb 17
One Of A Million Festival at Baden - Switzerland
Baden - Switzerland Baden, AG, Switzerland
Feb 12
Torres at Yes
Yes Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 13
Torres at Bristol Strange Brew
Bristol Strange Brew Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 14
Torres at Oslo Hackney
Oslo Hackney London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Torres and Liza Anne at Larimer Lounge
Larimer Lounge Denver, CO
Mar 22
Torres and Liza Anne at Kilby Court
Kilby Court Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 23
Torres at Boise, ID
Boise, ID Idaho, United States
Mar 26
Torres and Liza Anne at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Mar 27
Torres and Liza Anne at Mississippi Studios
Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
Mar 29
Torres and Liza Anne at Cafe Du Nord
Cafe Du Nord San Francisco, CA
Mar 30
Torres and Liza Anne at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Apr 1
Torres and Liza Anne at The Casbah - San Diego
The Casbah - San Diego San Diego, CA
Apr 2
Torres and Liza Anne at Valley Bar
Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ
Apr 4
Torres and Liza Anne at Club Dada
Club Dada Dallas, TX
Apr 5
Torres and Liza Anne at Parish
Parish Austin, TX
Apr 6
Torres and Liza Anne at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Torres on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Torres Zumic artist page.

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz
artists
Torres
genres
Indie Pop Indie Rock Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Torres
Torres
Jan
26
Torres and Aisha Burns
Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY
