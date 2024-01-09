Totally Tubular Festival Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, lineups and ticketing information were released for the traveling Totally Tubular Festival. New shows are planned in June and July at venues across North America.

Lineups for each show include Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, and / or The Plimsouls. Dolby's website shared a glimpse of what fans could expect:

Fans can look forward to singing along and dancing to live performances of chart-topping classics like "She Blinded Me with Science," "Hold Me Now," "I Melt with You," "The Safety Dance," "What I Like About You," "I Want Candy," "867-5309/Jenny,"and "A Million Miles Away." Each night will be a nostalgic celebration of the era that reshaped the musical landscape.

When do Totally Tubular Festival 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin January 10. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Thomas Dolby All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Totally Tubular Festival on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.