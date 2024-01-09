View all results for 'alt'
Totally Tubular Festival Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The '80s are back... but did they ever really end?
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 9, 2024

This week, lineups and ticketing information were released for the traveling Totally Tubular Festival. New shows are planned in June and July at venues across North America.

Lineups for each show include Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, and / or The Plimsouls. Dolby's website shared a glimpse of what fans could expect:

Fans can look forward to singing along and dancing to live performances of chart-topping classics like "She Blinded Me with Science," "Hold Me Now," "I Melt with You," "The Safety Dance," "What I Like About You," "I Want Candy," "867-5309/Jenny,"and "A Million Miles Away." Each night will be a nostalgic celebration of the era that reshaped the musical landscape.

When do Totally Tubular Festival 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin January 10. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jun 28
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and more at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Jun 29
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and more at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Jun 30
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and more at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jul 3
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and more at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 6
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and more at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Jul 9
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and more at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jul 10
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and more at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 13
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and more at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 16
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, The Romantics, and more at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 17
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and more at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jul 18
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, The Romantics, and more at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 19
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and more at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 20
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and more at Poconos Park
Poconos Park Bushkill, PA
Jul 23
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and more at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Jul 24
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and more at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort
The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 26
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, The Romantics, and more at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills Rochester Hills, MI
Jul 27
Totally Tubular Festival: Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and more at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 23
to
Aug 25
W-Festival at Klein Strand
Klein Strand Oostende, Vlaanderen, Belgium

For the most up-to-date information, follow Totally Tubular Festival on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

