Tove Lo Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Tove Lo has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Dirt Femme.

The North American tour is scheduled at mid-sized venues across the USA and Canada in February and March, with up-and-coming artist Slayyyter as the opening act. Later this month, Tove Lo returns to touring with concerts in Ireland, the UK, and western Europe, extending into late November.

When do Tove Lo 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is tovelolovesme. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tove Lo All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Tove Lo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Dirt Femme is scheduled for release on October 14. Watch the music video for her new song "2 Die 4." For more, check out Tove Lo's Zumic artist page.