Tickets

Tove Lo Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 5, 2022

Tove Lo has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Dirt Femme.

The North American tour is scheduled at mid-sized venues across the USA and Canada in February and March, with up-and-coming artist Slayyyter as the opening act. Later this month, Tove Lo returns to touring with concerts in Ireland, the UK, and western Europe, extending into late November.

When do Tove Lo 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is tovelolovesme. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tove Lo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 10
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at The Knockdown Center
The Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY

Tove Lo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 29
Tove Lo
Tove Lo at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Nov 1
Tove Lo
Tove Lo at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Tove Lo
Tove Lo at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Tove Lo and Miya Folick
Tove Lo and Miya Folick at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Tove Lo
Tove Lo at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 8
Tove Lo
Tove Lo at La Madeleine
La Madeleine Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 9
Tove Lo
Tove Lo at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 10
Tove Lo
Tove Lo at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Nov 12
Tove Lo
Tove Lo at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Nov 13
Tove Lo
Tove Lo at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 15
Tove Lo
Tove Lo at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Nov 16
Tove Lo and Miya Folick
Tove Lo and Miya Folick at Klub Stodoła
Klub Stodoła Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Nov 18
Tove Lo
Tove Lo at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
Nov 19
Tove Lo
Tove Lo at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Nov 21
Tove Lo
Tove Lo at Berns
Berns Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 22
Tove Lo
Tove Lo at Berns
Berns Stockholm, Sweden
Feb 6
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 8
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Feb 9
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 10
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at The Knockdown Center
The Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY
Feb 13
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Feb 14
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 15
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Feb 17
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL Illinois, United States
Feb 18
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Feb 20
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Feb 21
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 23
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 24
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 25
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Feb 27
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Mar 1
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Mar 2
Tove Lo and Slayyyter
Tove Lo and Slayyyter at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Tove Lo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Dirt Femme is scheduled for release on October 14. Watch the music video for her new song "2 Die 4." For more, check out Tove Lo's Zumic artist page.

artists
Tove Lo
genres
Indie Pop Pop Synth Pop
