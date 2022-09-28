Tove Styrke Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Swedish singer Tove Styrke has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her recently released album, Hard.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues in March. Styrke is currently on tour in Europe and will return to the States for four intimate headlining shows in November. In February she will be doing another European tour leg.

When do Tove Styrke 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HARDNA. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tove Styrke All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Tove Styrke on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Tove Styrke's Zumic artist page.