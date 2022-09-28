Tove Styrke Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Swedish singer Tove Styrke has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her recently released album, Hard.
The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues in March. Styrke is currently on tour in Europe and will return to the States for four intimate headlining shows in November. In February she will be doing another European tour leg.
When do Tove Styrke 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is HARDNA. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Tove Styrke All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 29
Pustervik
Göteborg, Sweden
Sep 30
Mejeriet
Lund, Skåne län, Sweden
Oct 8
The Tivoli
Helsingborg, Skåne län, Sweden
Oct 14
Quality Hotel Sundsvall
Sundsvall, Västernorrlands län, Sweden
Oct 15
Katalin
Uppsala, Uppsala län, Sweden
Oct 21
Best Western Hotel Carlia
Uddevalla, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Oct 22
Kulturbolaget - Malmo
Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Oct 28
Nalen
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Oct 29
Örebro Konserthus
Örebro, Örebro län, Sweden
Nov 3
Mercury Lounge - NY
New York, NY
Nov 7
The Moroccan Lounge
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 9
Rickshaw Stop
San Francisco, CA
Feb 2
Patterns - Brighton
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 3
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 4
King Tuts Wah Wah Hut
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 6
Green Room at The Academy
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Feb 7
Manchester The Deaf Institute
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 9
Lafayette
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 10
Botanique
Bruxelles, Belgium
Feb 11
Helios 37
Köln, NRW, Germany
Feb 12
Les Étoiles
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 14
Nochtwache
Hamburg, Germany
Feb 15
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 16
Privatclub
Berlin, Germany
Mar 10
Biltmore Cabaret
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 11
Doug Fir Lounge
Portland, OR
Mar 18
The Loving Touch
Ferndale, MI
Mar 21
The Garrison
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 23
Brighton Music Hall
Boston, MA
Mar 24
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 25
Union Stage
Washington, DC
