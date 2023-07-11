View all results for 'alt'
Tower Of Power Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

55th anniversary tour across Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 11, 2023

Veteran R&B band Tower Of Power have added 2023 fall tour dates.

Celebrating their 55th anniversary, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues from August into November. The group is currently on tour in Europe with headlining shows and festival performances.

When do Tower Of Power 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tower Of Power All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 13
Tower Of Power at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Jul 14
Tower Of Power at Koncerthuset
Koncerthuset Copenhagen, Denmark
Jul 16
Tower Of Power at Sono Centrum
Sono Centrum Brno-Žabovřesky, Jihomoravský kraj, Czechia
Jul 17
Tower Of Power at Neue Theaterfabrik
Neue Theaterfabrik München, BY, Germany
Jul 18
to
Jul 21
Nice Jazz Festival at THEATRE DE VERDURE
THEATRE DE VERDURE Nice, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jul 19
Tower Of Power at Chateau de L'Hospitalet
Chateau de L'Hospitalet Narbonne, Occitanie, France
Jul 22
Monfort in Jazz - Tower of Power at Auditorium Horszowski
Auditorium Horszowski Corleto Monforte, Italy
Jul 25
Jazz in Marciac - Tower of Power and Cory Wong at Chapiteau
Chapiteau Marciac, France
Jul 26
Sun & Sea Festival at Sun & Sea Festival
Sun & Sea Festival Canet-en-Roussillon, Occitanie, France
Aug 10
Tower Of Power at Kenley Amphitheater
Kenley Amphitheater Layton, UT
Aug 11
Tower Of Power at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Aug 11
to
Aug 14
Telluride Jazz Festival at Telluride Town Park
Telluride Town Park Telluride, CO
Aug 17
Waterfest - Tower Of Power, Alex McMurray Band, Paul Sanchez, and The Pocket Kings at Leach Ampitheater
Leach Ampitheater Oshkosh, WI
Aug 18
to
Aug 19
Madison Ribberfest at Bicentennial Park - Madison
Bicentennial Park - Madison Madison, IN
Aug 19
Tower Of Power and Robert Cray at Stockbridge Amphitheater
Stockbridge Amphitheater Stockbridge, GA
Sep 15
to
Sep 18
Super Legends Cruise at Super Legends Cruise
Super Legends Cruise Long Beach, CA
Sep 29
Tower Of Power at Fox Theatre - Hutchinson
Fox Theatre - Hutchinson Hutchinson, KS
Sep 30
Tower of Power and The Kansas City Symphony at Helzberg Hall at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Helzberg Hall at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts Kansas City, MO
Oct 1
Tower Of Power at McAnich Arts Center
McAnich Arts Center Glen Ellyn, IL
Oct 3
Tower Of Power at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater Madison, WI
Oct 5
Tower Of Power at Hoyt Sherman Place
Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
Oct 6
Tower Of Power at Holland Performing Arts Center
Holland Performing Arts Center Omaha, NE
Oct 7
Tower Of Power at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Treasure Island Resort & Casino Welch, MN
Oct 27
Tower Of Power at Nashua Center for the Arts
Nashua Center for the Arts Nashua, NH
Oct 28
Tower Of Power and The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence Performing Arts Center Providence, RI
Nov 3
Tower Of Power at H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center
H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center Shippensburg, PA
Nov 4
Tower Of Power at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Munhall, PA
Nov 7
Tower Of Power at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Nov 8
Tower Of Power at Reilly Arts Center
Reilly Arts Center Ocala, FL
Nov 10
Tower Of Power at UAB's Alys Stephens Center
UAB's Alys Stephens Center Birmingham, AL
Nov 11
Tower Of Power at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Nov 25
Tower Of Power at Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Thousand Oaks, CA
Dec 12
Tower Of Power at Wachholz College Center
Wachholz College Center Kalispell, MT
Dec 17
Tower Of Power at Cerritos Center
Cerritos Center Cerritos, CA
Jan 27
to
Feb 3
Soul Train Cruise at Soul Train Cruise
Soul Train Cruise Fort Lauderdale, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tower Of Power on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Tower Of Power's Zumic artist page.

