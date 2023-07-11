Tower Of Power Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Veteran R&B band Tower Of Power have added 2023 fall tour dates.

Celebrating their 55th anniversary, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues from August into November. The group is currently on tour in Europe with headlining shows and festival performances.

When do Tower Of Power 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

