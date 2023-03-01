View all results for 'alt'
Train Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows with Better Than Ezra, G. Love & Special Sauce, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 1, 2023

This week, Train added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set in July and August with opening band Better Than Ezra. They will perform headlining shows in Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, California, and Alaska. Train additionally announced a new show on May 2 at The Theater at MSG with G. Love & Special Sauce. More concerts are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. Also on Train's scheduled are a handful of previously announced festival performances.

When do Train 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Chase cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Train Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 2
Train, and G. Love & Special Sauce
Train, and G. Love & Special Sauce at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Mar 11
Train
Train at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Mar 16
to
Mar 19
Ostrich Festival
Ostrich Festival at Tumbleweed Park
Tumbleweed Park Chandler, AZ
Apr 29
Train
Train at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
We recommend following Train on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Train Zumic artist page.

