Train Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Train added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set in July and August with opening band Better Than Ezra. They will perform headlining shows in Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, California, and Alaska. Train additionally announced a new show on May 2 at The Theater at MSG with G. Love & Special Sauce. More concerts are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. Also on Train's scheduled are a handful of previously announced festival performances.

When do Train 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Chase cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

