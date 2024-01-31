Train and REO Speedwagon Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Billed as the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour, Train and REO Speedwagon will be playing major venues across North America with Yacht Rock Revue opening.
The new concerts are planned from July into September. Before the summer tour, Train and REO Speedwagon will perform an intimate show on February 1 at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California.
When do Train and REO Speedwagon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is traintrip. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Train Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 27
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 1
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Train All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 2
Curtis Phillips Center For The Performing Arts
Gainesville, FL
Apr 26
O2 Apollo
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 27
The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 30
Royal Albert Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
May 2
Cirque Royal
Bruxelles, Belgium
May 3
013
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
May 4
Große Freiheit 36
Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 5
Mølleparken, Aalborg
Aalborg, Denmark
May 9
Cancelled
Green Point Cricket Fields
Cape Town, WC, South Africa
May 11
Cancelled
Marks Park Sports Club
Johannesburg, GP, South Africa
Jul 8
Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset, WI
Jul 10
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 12
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 13
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 15
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 16
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 17
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Jul 19
Artpark Amphitheatre
Lewiston, NY
Jul 20
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 21
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Jul 23
Broadview Stage at SPAC
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 24
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Jul 26
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jul 27
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 28
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 31
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 1
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 3
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Aug 4
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 6
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Aug 7
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 9
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 10
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Aug 11
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wilmington, NC
Aug 16
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Pelham, AL
Aug 17
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Aug 18
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Aug 20
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Aug 21
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 22
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Aug 23
The Wharf Amphitheatre
Orange Beach, AL
Aug 25
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Aug 26
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Aug 28
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 29
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 31
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Sep 1
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Sep 4
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Sep 6
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
Sep 7
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Sep 10
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Sep 11
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
For the most up-to-date information, follow Train and REO Speedwagon on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Train and REO Speedwagon Zumic artist pages.