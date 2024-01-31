Train and REO Speedwagon Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Billed as the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour, Train and REO Speedwagon will be playing major venues across North America with Yacht Rock Revue opening.

The new concerts are planned from July into September. Before the summer tour, Train and REO Speedwagon will perform an intimate show on February 1 at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California.

When do Train and REO Speedwagon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is traintrip. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

