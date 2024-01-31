View all results for 'alt'
Train and REO Speedwagon Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Eclectic tour with Yacht Rock Revue
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 31, 2024

Billed as the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour, Train and REO Speedwagon will be playing major venues across North America with Yacht Rock Revue opening.

The new concerts are planned from July into September. Before the summer tour, Train and REO Speedwagon will perform an intimate show on February 1 at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California.

When do Train and REO Speedwagon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is traintrip. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Train Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 27
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 1
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Train All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 2
Train and Sister Hazel at Curtis Phillips Center For The Performing Arts
Curtis Phillips Center For The Performing Arts Gainesville, FL
Apr 26
Train and Ilsey at O2 Apollo
O2 Apollo Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 27
Train and Ilsey at The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
Train and Ilsey at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 30
Train and Ilsey at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
May 2
Train and Ilsey at Cirque Royal
Cirque Royal Bruxelles, Belgium
May 3
Train and Ilsey at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
May 4
Train and Ilsey at Große Freiheit 36
Große Freiheit 36 Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 5
Train and Ilsey at Mølleparken, Aalborg
Mølleparken, Aalborg Aalborg, Denmark
May 9
Train at Green Point Cricket Fields
Cancelled
Green Point Cricket Fields Cape Town, WC, South Africa
May 11
Train at Marks Park Sports Club
Cancelled
Marks Park Sports Club Johannesburg, GP, South Africa
Jul 8
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset Amphitheater Somerset, WI
Jul 10
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 11
Train and Yacht Rock Revue at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 12
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 13
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL
Jul 15
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 16
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 17
Train and Yacht Rock Revue at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jul 19
Train and Yacht Rock Revue at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jul 20
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 21
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Jul 23
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Broadview Stage at SPAC
Broadview Stage at SPAC Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 24
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 26
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jul 27
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 28
Train and Yacht Rock Revue at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 31
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 1
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 3
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Aug 4
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 6
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 7
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 9
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 10
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 11
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Aug 16
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Aug 17
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 18
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Aug 20
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 21
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 22
Train and Yacht Rock Revue at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Aug 23
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Aug 25
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 26
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 28
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 29
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 31
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Sep 1
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 4
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 6
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Sep 7
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 8
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 10
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 11
Train, REO Speedwagon, and Yacht Rock Revue at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Train and REO Speedwagon on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Train and REO Speedwagon Zumic artist pages.

