Train Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Train have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming record, AM Gold. The LP's disco-infused title track was released as a single this week, with the full album scheduled for release on May 20.

After a headlining concert next month in California, the newly announced shows are set from June into August. Singer-songwriter Jewel is set as an opening act for all dates on the tour and either Blues Traveler, Thunderstorm Artis, or Will Anderson will also be opening on select shows. The concerts are happening at large-scale venues across the USA and Canada. Previously, Train announced an August show with Phillip Phillips in Lake Tahoe.

When do Train 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin February 22. Fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Train All Tour Dates and Tickets

