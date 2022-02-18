View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Train Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'AM Gold' shows with Jewel, Blues Traveler, Thunderstorm Artis, and Will Anderson
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 18, 2022

Train have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming record, AM Gold. The LP's disco-infused title track was released as a single this week, with the full album scheduled for release on May 20.

After a headlining concert next month in California, the newly announced shows are set from June into August. Singer-songwriter Jewel is set as an opening act for all dates on the tour and either Blues Traveler, Thunderstorm Artis, or Will Anderson will also be opening on select shows. The concerts are happening at large-scale venues across the USA and Canada. Previously, Train announced an August show with Phillip Phillips in Lake Tahoe.

When do Train 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin February 22. Fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Train Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 10
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 12
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Train All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 4
Train
Train at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa
Morongo Casino Resort and Spa Cabazon, CA
Jun 8
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 10
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 11
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 12
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 14
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jun 15
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 17
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jun 18
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 19
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 21
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jun 24
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 25
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 26
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jun 28
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jun 30
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 1
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 2
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 7
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 8
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 9
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 10
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Will Anderson at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 12
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 13
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 15
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 16
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 17
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 19
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Jul 20
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 21
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 23
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jul 24
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Jul 26
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jul 29
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jul 30
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jul 31
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 2
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 3
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 5
Train and Phillip Phillips
Train and Phillip Phillips at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Aug 6
Train, Jewel, and Thunderstorm Artis
Train, Jewel, and Thunderstorm Artis at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

We recommend following Train on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the lyric video for the album's title track. For more, check out the Train Zumic artist page.

2
125
artists
Train
genres
Alt Rock Blues Rock Grunge Jamband Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Train
Train
Jun
10
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun
12
Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, and Thunderstorm Artis
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Train Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 17, 2021
Train Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Pop Rock Rock Train
2
804
image for article Train and Goo Goo Dolls Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 9, 2018
Train and Goo Goo Dolls Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Pop Rock Allen Stone Goo Goo Dolls Train
2
2749
image for article "Philly Forget Me Not" - Daryl Hall and John Oates with Train [YouTube Audio Single]
March 30, 2018
"Philly Forget Me Not"
Hall & Oates (YouTube)
Music Pop Rock Hall & Oates Train Audio Single
2
1186
Back to top
seating chart