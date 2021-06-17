View all results for 'alt'
Train Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking through the summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 17, 2021

Train have shared details regarding newly added 2021 tour dates. The opening act on select dates will be fellow '90s - 2000s pop / rock / alternative group Vertical Horizon.

From August into October, Train will make stops at large-scale venues across America. New dates added to their schedule include stops in North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and California. Later this month, the band will air a live stream celebrating 20 years of their hit song "Drops of Jupiter" and its history.

When do Train 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Citi cardmembers, and local venues / radio.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Train Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 16
Train
Train at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre Red Bank, NJ

Train All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 17
Train
Train at Wild Adventures Theme Park
Wild Adventures Theme Park Valdosta, GA
Aug 11
Train
Train at White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro Coliseum
White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, NC
Aug 13
Train and Vertical Horizon
Train and Vertical Horizon at Innsbrook Pavilion
Innsbrook Pavilion Glen Allen, VA
Aug 14
Train
Train at Freeman Arts Pavilion
Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE
Aug 15
Train
Train at The Freeman Stage At Bayside
The Freeman Stage At Bayside Selbyville, DE
Aug 19
Train and Vertical Horizon
Train and Vertical Horizon at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Aug 20
Train
Train at The Grand Theater At Foxwoods
The Grand Theater At Foxwoods Mashantucket, CT
Aug 21
Train
Train at Erie Insurance Arena
Erie Insurance Arena Erie, PA
Aug 22
Train
Train at Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre Toledo, OH
Aug 24
Train
Train at New York State Fairgrounds
New York State Fairgrounds Syracuse, NY
Aug 26
Train and Vertical Horizon
Train and Vertical Horizon at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Aug 27
Train
Train at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Sep 3
Train
Train at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Sep 5
Train
Train at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Sep 11
Train
Train at Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Oct 15
Train
Train at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
We recommend following Train on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Train Zumic artist page.

artists
Train
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Pop Rock Rock
image for artist Train
Train
