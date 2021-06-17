Train Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Train have shared details regarding newly added 2021 tour dates. The opening act on select dates will be fellow '90s - 2000s pop / rock / alternative group Vertical Horizon.

From August into October, Train will make stops at large-scale venues across America. New dates added to their schedule include stops in North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and California. Later this month, the band will air a live stream celebrating 20 years of their hit song "Drops of Jupiter" and its history.

When do Train 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Citi cardmembers, and local venues / radio.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Train on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

